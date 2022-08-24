"‘Well, once he gets the bag is he gonna go back to his old ways?’" - Chris Broussard claims teams will be hesitant to give Kyrie Irving a long term deal even if he plays well during his contract year

Kyrie Irving’s long offseason drama eventually ended with a commitment to the Brooklyn Nets for the final season of his contract. The mercurial point guard has reportedly been a professional in helping teammates and in communicating with Brooklyn’s front office.

Despite “Uncle Drew” being on his best behavior, what has happened since he signed for the Nets won't be easy to forget. Chris Broussard, on “The Odd Couple” podcast, reiterated what he has been emphasizing for several months:

“Kyrie is going to ball out this year. But, here’s the thing. Even if he balls out, if I’m an opposing team or heck, if I’m the Nets, I still got question marks, not quite as many but I’m still like, eh. People are gonna be like, ‘Well, once he gets the bag is he gonna go back to his old ways?’”

The Athletic @TheAthletic



— Sean Marks on if the Nets are committed to Kyrie Irving long-term.



@SNYNets

The Fox Sports analyst hasn’t been the only one who has made similar comments regarding Kyrie Irving’s future. It has become very clear that teams will be wary about signing the mercurial point guard to a long-term deal given his unreliability.

ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk perhaps explained it best how long it could take for teams to regain Irving’s trust:

“He’s gonna have to earn it back. I don't even care if they win the championship this season. He’s still gonna have to prove it in multiple seasons. I believe I’m speaking for many around the league who feel that way too.

“If Kyrie Irving stays there, he wins a championship and moves on to another team. If you’re the new team, what’s around the corner? Is this guy gonna stick around? Is he gonna stick with us? Is he fully committed?”

Teams were already wary of signing Irving after his stint with the Boston Celtics left a bitter taste in the organization's mouth. One can only imagine how hesitant they will be after next season regardless of what the Nets can accomplish.

Complex @Complex NBA teams are reportedly becoming "more wary" of signing Kyrie Irving. cmplx.co/275WWDW NBA teams are reportedly becoming "more wary" of signing Kyrie Irving. cmplx.co/275WWDW https://t.co/NVVtVBv4Rj

Perhaps an NBA championship will soften the views of some of these executives and will be more than happy to give Irving a long-term contract. An 82-game schedule, however, is long and brutal.

The LA Lakers might be the only team who will not hesitate to give Kyrie Irving a long-term deal

It was an open secret in La La Land that LeBron James pushed the LA Lakers hard to acquire Kyrie Irving. Since that reunion doesn’t look like it’s happening next season, it could easily happen if and once the Nets allow Irving to leave.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport LeBron James’ decision to sign an extension with the Lakers came despite his private insistence that the Lakers “improve the current roster” and trade for Kyrie Irving, per @jovanbuha LeBron James’ decision to sign an extension with the Lakers came despite his private insistence that the Lakers “improve the current roster” and trade for Kyrie Irving, per @jovanbuha https://t.co/3xWSk3rudd

Russell Westbrook’s contract will be off the books after next season. The Lakers have reportedly assured “King James” that they will aggressively pursue championship-caliber talent. Irving’s elite talent easily fits into that category.

If the Brooklyn Nets do not extend Kyrie Irving, the Lakers, behind LeBron James’ prodding could give “Kai” that deal he’s always wanted.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar