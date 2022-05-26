"Well guess what? LeBron James ain’t walking through those doors no time soon" - Former NBA champion recalls Heat's iconic comeback in 2012 Playoffs, backs Celtics to beat them in 6 games this time around

Former NBA champion with the Boston Celtics, Kendrick Perkins does not trust the Miami Heat to pull off a comeback against the Boston Celtics. Down 3-2, the Heat will travel to the TD Garden to try to force a Game 7.

However, Perkins doesn't believe the Heat are going to repeat their brilliance from the 2012 Eastern Conference finals. In that series, LeBron James recorded a 45 point performance to help the Heat extend the series to seven games.

Having gone down 2-1 in the Eastern Conference finals, the Celtics have responded really well in their last two games to take a 3-2 lead. Expressing his happiness with the Celtics' performance, Perkins sent out a tweet posting the 93-80 win in Game 5, which read:

"Last time Boston and Miami met in the ECF with Miami down 3-2, LeBron James delivered an epic 6 to save the Heat. Well, guess what? LeBron James ain’t walking through those doors no time soon. Boston in SIX. Carry on…"

The Celtics last made the NBA Finals in 2010, where they were defeated by the LA Lakers. Since then, the team has made a few trips to the conference finals, but this time it looks like Ime Udoka's men can make it to the NBA Finals. They will try to win the 18th championship in franchise history.

They played some below-par basketball in the first half of the season and needed to be at their best in the second half to even make it to the playoffs. However, they relied on their defense to do the trick and it certainly worked well for them as they finished the regular season as the second seed.

The Celtics knocked out two great teams in the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets on their way to the ECF.

They have certainly continued to put in some brilliant performances, which is what has helped them take a 3-2 lead. However, they cannot get complacent as the Heat are not going to let go of the series that easily.

Can the Boston Celtics win the NBA championship this season?

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat - Game 5

The Boston Celtics have been locked into the goal of winning a championship. They have a young team with stars like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who have been great for them in the playoffs.

However, the difference-makers for the Celtics are the likes of Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Robert Williams III. They have put in the work on the defensive end.

Boston Celtics @celtics JAYLEN BROWN ARE YOU SERIOUS JAYLEN BROWN ARE YOU SERIOUS https://t.co/1VECNURa8a

Coming off the bench, players like Derrick White, Payton Pritchard and Grant Williams have been terrific for the Celtics. Every player on the team takes defense seriously, which is why they have been so successful in the second half of the season.

As far as NBA championship aspirations are concerned, many have grown to like the chances of the Celtics this season. They have one of the best defensive units and, with talents like Tatum and Brown on the offensive end, the team will certainly be tough to beat.

The Celtics are strong in all departments, but if they are to win it all, they will have to continue playing good basketball. The next step on the way to an NBA championship could get tougher for them.

