"Well, Kawhi Leonard Got Two Jobs": Charles Barkley Mocks Former DPOY's Aspiration Deal Fiasco After Jumping Off Clippers Bandwagon

Last season, Charles Barkley boldly predicted that the LA Clippers were the second-best team in the Western Conference, trailing only the eventual champions, the OKC Thunder. But this year, he’s jumped off the bandwagon, taking a playful jab at Kawhi Leonard in the process.Leonard, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, found himself at the center of offseason controversy after Pablo Torre of The Athletic reported alleged salary cap violations involving Leonard, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, and the organization. The report claimed the franchise funneled $28 million to Leonard through a fake endorsement deal with Aspiration.Referencing that controversy, Barkley discussed the Clippers’ outlook during ESPN’s debut of Inside the NBA on Wednesday. When Kenny Smith asked if he was “off his Clipper boat,” Barkley quipped:“Well, Kawhi got two jobs. He can’t work two jobs and play basketball.”Kawhi Leonard, for his part, has denied any wrongdoing, telling reporters during the offseason:“The NBA is going to do their job. None of us did no wrongdoing. That’s it. We invite the investigations. It’s not going to be a distraction for me or my team.”This offseason, the Clippers revamped their roster, parting ways with Amir Coffey, Drew Eubanks, Patty Mills, Norman Powell and Ben Simmons, while adding Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, Brook Lopez and John Collins, forming a group rich in star power but raising concerns about age and durability.Kawhi Leonard's Clippers suffer blowout loss to Jazz in openerDespite their veteran core, the LA Clippers were routed 129-108 by the young Utah Jazz in their season opener on Wednesday.Kawhi Leonard struggled mightily, finishing with 10 points on nine shots and a game-worst minus-25 in 29 minutes.Ivica Zubac led the Clippers with 19 points and seven rebounds, while Brook Lopez and John Collins added 15 and 14 points, respectively, off the bench.James Harden posted a 15-point, 11-assist double-double, Derrick Jones Jr. chipped in 12 points and Bradley Beal struggled to find rhythm, scoring just five points in 20 minutes.For the Jazz, Walker Kessler shined with 22 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks, while Lauri Markkanen tallied 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Brice Sensabaugh added 20 points, and rookies Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks and Walter Clayton Jr. combined for 39 points off the bench.Up next, the Clippers will look to bounce back in their home opener against the Phoenix Suns.