"Wemby ain't really did nothing": Jeff Teague boldly declares $239,934,400 star better than Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama is widely hailed as the future face of the NBA, having left fans and analysts impressed with his performance since joining the league. However, former NBA guard Jeff Teague does not agree with this narrative and claims that another player deserves more praise.On a recent episode of the Club 520 Podcast, Teague stirred controversy by declaring that he would take Paolo Banchero over Wembanyama. His reasoning was blunt, simply claiming that Wembanyama hasn’t achieved more than the Orlando Magic star, who is signed to a five-year $239,934,400 contract.&quot;The reason I say he's better than Wemby is because Wemby ain't really did nothing,” Teague argued. “We just like Wemby because he's a freak... He's a phenomenal player, but I'm just going to go with what I see.&quot;Through only two NBA seasons, Wembanyama has outperformed Banchero statistically across key metrics, including points, rebounds, steals and blocks, while also shooting more efficiently from the field, three-point range and the free throw line.When it comes to accolades, both players boast Rookie of the Year and All-Star honors, but Wembanyama has added an All-Defensive First Team selection and finished as the runner-up in the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year voting. These accolades showcase his impact on both ends of the floor.It’s also important to note the context of Wembanyama’s team strength. Despite playing for the ailing Spurs, the team held a 45.6% win rate with Wemby in the lineup during his second season before he was sidelined due to a shoulder DVT. That win rate would have marked the franchise’s best since the 2020–21 season.Fans dismiss Jeff Teague’s take regarding Victor WembanyamaJeff Teague caught the attention of the basketball world with his take involving Victor Wembanyama and Paolo Banchero. Immediately after his opinion was made public to social media users, fans began berating Teague.Twizo @IAinGonCapLINKY'all let Jeff Teague stories as a role player that were a bit funny get to where y'all are now giving af about his opinion 😂😂 It's JEFF TEAGUESaylo @polishsportsmanLINKDidn’t Wemby average like 20+ on good efficiency while being the run away favorite for dpoy before getting injured?Victor Wetbananas @NOLAboy34LINKI’m not listening to nobody but Hall of famers anymore. These role players need to stfuPrizePicks @PrizePicksLINKive heard enough, he can be gm of the kingsDemPicks @SolidPicks88LINKI could see why people don't like Jeff Teague. Dude is just saying wild shit for clicks these daysTony G 🇮🇹 @TGTatum4_3LINKWhat drugs are Jeff Teague onVictor Wembanyama was having a historic rookie campaign, averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.8 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. He was the clear frontrunner for the Defensive Player of the Year award.However, disaster struck mid-season when a diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis sidelined him. Unable to meet the league’s 65-game minimum requirement, Wembanyama became ineligible for the award, despite clearly being the hot favorite.