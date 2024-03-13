"Wemby better get ready to learn excel": Fans sound off as NBA considers loosening defensive restrictions 

The NBA has been criticized for limiting the capabilities of a defensive player in restricting the looks and attempts an offensive player gets. During FanDuel TV's "Run It Back," The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the NBA's Competition Committee discussed possible options to instill more defensive freedom in games.

"I'm told the NBA's Competition Committee met on Tuesday," Charania said," and they discussed ways to incorporate more defensive freedom, evaluatig how to potentially allow more physicality, the merits of that and much more. And using the next few months of the offseason to strategize how to implement potential changes..."

The league has allowed more freedom for offensive playmaking, which has held back quality defense in the process. Interestingly, this has also led to some players being visibly frustrated during games when being called for a foul for playing straight-up and clean defense.

Be that as it may, it remains to be seen how the league will implement this. But luckily enough, they have the offseason to prepare and study the necessary steps to accomplish this goal.

Fans react to report on the NBA's Competition Committee's plans on incorporating defensive freedom

Following Shams Charania's report, several NBA fans voiced their opinions on X.

"Wemby better get ready to learn excel," one fan tweeted.

Fans mocked players like Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for getting foul calls their way.

Back then, offensive-minded players had to work hard to get quality looks at the basket. Defenders would swarm all over them with room for error on fouls. This isn't to say that NBA players today get away with calls going their way as opposed to working for them. But there have been instances when the free throw attempts reach a staggering number.

At the same time, this has forced teams to shift their philosophies on defensive sets and patterns to have a better chance of containing shotmaking.

However, some fans also pointed out the need to revamp the kind of defense allowed in the league today.