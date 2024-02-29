"Wemby and Gobert must be laughing": Kevin Durant's olympic domination of beating other countries by 40-50 points draws scoffs from fans

Kevin Durant is already preparing for another run at Olympic gold. He has been a part of three straight gold medal winning teams, but wants another. He has already thrown his hat in the ring to be a part of the Team USA roster for Paris 2024. However, Durant does not just want to win, he wants to dominate.

He spoke on his Boardroom podcast about his plans for this summer in Paris. Durant is planning on total domination by Team USA.

“I want to really make a statement on how dominant our players are. Like 40, 50-point wins. I want to do that,” Durant said.

It was a bold statement, especially since Team USA failed to medal at last year’s FIBA World Cup. Of course, the Paris 2024 roster is expected to be loaded with early commitments from Durant, LeBron James, Steph Curry, Devin Booker, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum and more. None of whom played on the World Cup team.

Durant’s confidence was met with plenty of skepticism online. The basketball world has caught up to Team USA and there will be some stiff competition.

Many basketball fans were quick to point out such facts to Durant. One already said France players must be laughing at Durant’s take:

“Wemby and Gobert must be laughing at this statement,” one fan wrote.

This fan was not the only one to call out the player. Many took to social media to scoff at the idea that Team USA would dominate every team at this year’s Summer Games.

Check out some of the social media reaction below:

Kevin Durant’s Olympic career

Kevin Durant has good reason to be cocky when he dons the Team USA jersey. He has played in three Olympics and won gold all three times. He also won the 2010 World Cup with Team USA.

He has only lost one Olympic game in his three tournaments, as Team USA dropped their first group game to France at the 2020 Tokyo games. They later exacted revenge with a 87-82 win in the gold medal game. France will be itching for revenge at home in Paris this summer.

Kevin Durant has only played in seven games that were decided by less than double digits during his Olympic runs. Team USA is expected to bring an All-Star roster to Paris this summer and will be the heavy favorites.

However, France will bring a roster with plenty of NBA talent including Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama. Luka Doncic and Slovenia will also try to qualify. Giannis Antetokounmpo may lead Greece to the Olympic tournament as well.

Team Germany won the World Cup and is already qualified. Serbia could bring Nikola Jokic and be one of the favorites as well. It will not be easy for Team USA.