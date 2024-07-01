"Wemby gone win scoring title"- Dwight Howard has big hopes for Victor Wembanyama after Chris Paul link up

Victor Wembanyama’s offseason just got better after the San Antonio Spurs acquired Chris Paul in free agency. The Spurs quickly pounced on Paul’s availability after the Golden State Warriors waived the 12-time All-Star. San Antonio signed him to a one-year, $11 million deal.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, a longtime admirer of the “Point God,” will likely give the reins of the offense to Paul. The arrival of the five-time assists champ can only bode well for the team’s 7-foot-4 center. “Wemby” will have one of the best playmakers of all time directing the offense for him.

Dwight Howard reacted on X, formerly Twitter, after news of Paul’s signing with the Spurs came out:

“I like cp3 with the spurs Wemby gone win the scoring title”

Chris Paul led the NBA in assists two seasons ago with 10.8 dimes per game. He finished the 2023-24 campaign with 6.8 APG in an off-the-bench role for the Dubs. Paul is still capable of leading an offense and will likely have better numbers as the starting point guard again.

Spurs fans can already see how “CP3” will carve defenses in a pick-and-roll with Victor Wembanyama. During Paul’s days with the LA Clippers, they earned the moniker “Lob City” due to his alley-oop passes to Blake Griffin and De’Andre Jordan. The veteran will have another superb target to throw those lobs to with Wembanyama rolling to the basket.

Victor Wembanyama isn’t likely to win the NBA scoring title even with Chris Paul around

It has been three decades since the San Antonio Spurs had a scoring champion on its roster. David Robinson won his only NBA scoring title in 1994 after narrowly edging Shaquille O’Neal for the honor.

Victor Wembanyama is unlikely to join him on that list, even with Chris Paul’s arrival. “Wemby” will have easy baskets with “CP3” running the show and an improved roster around him. But, the Spurs always play team ball under Gregg Popovich. When Robinson won the scoring belt, John Lucas was the coach.

“Pop” will make Victor Wembanyama the center of the offense but the Spurs will operate as a system. The Frenchman will get his buckets but will also play decoy to give his teammates open looks. Wembanyama also doesn’t have the ball in his hands almost all the time, the way reigning scoring champ Luka Doncic does.

Perhaps one day Wembanyama will join David Robinson in Spurs history as a scoring champ. That will not likely happen next season, as the Rookie of the Year winner still has work to do on offense.

Chris Paul’s arrival will mean good things for the San Antonio Spurs, just not a scoring belt for the Frenchman.

