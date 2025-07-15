"Wemby’s aura got LeBron saying “wassup” three times": NBA fans react to Victor Wembanyama and LeBron James linking up

LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama were at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday to cheer on their respective teams during the Summer League. Although the San Antonio Spurs and LA Lakers weren’t facing off, there was a brief moment between the two games when Wemby and James shared a warm embrace off the court.

After exchanging pleasantries with the King, Wembanyama was also courteous enough to greet Zhuri and Savannah James, who were standing behind.

The clip of the interaction between Wembanyama and the James family went viral shortly after getting posted. As expected, basketball fans erupted with reactions, trying to dissect their exchange.

“Loved how he immediately greeted Savannah and his kids out of courtesy,” @vincerodriguez23 wrote.

“thats how you great somebody’s lady yoh😂🔥🔥,” another commented.

“Wemby’s aura got LeBron saying “wassup” three times within 5 seconds,” @cjpatrick02 said.

“Such a respectful guy,” @cjpatrick02 added.

“My goat greeting some fan and his family. Such a humble, young man,” @notkert hilariously said.

“The Heir to the Throne,” @xbrichx commented.

Credits: Instagram (@spurs, @nba)

The interaction between Wembanyama and James appeared to take place shortly after the Spurs had secured a hard-fought 93-91 overtime victory against the Utah Jazz. Dylan Harper continued his series of impressive outings with 16 points, but David Jones-Garcia stole the spotlight, leading all scorers with 28 points.

With the win, San Antonio improved to a perfect 3-0 in Summer League play. Meanwhile, LeBron James wasn’t as fortunate to witness the Lakers victory. While his son, Bronny James, put up 17 points, five rebounds and five assists, the team came up short in a 67-58 loss to the LA Clippers.

LeBron James jokingly reveals how Victor Wembanyama will make him retire

LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama were part of the star-studded panel during a special edition of The Shop podcast at the Fanatics Fest earlier this June. Among the many topics covered, James’ potential retirement led to some playful banter.

The LA Lakers superstar jokingly stated that constantly playing against Wembanyama would be the reason he might hang up his boots sooner than expected.

“I can't play that much further,” LeBron James said. “As long as Wemby keeps smacking my f***ing shots into the stands, it’s gonna make me retire.”

Wembanyama offered a rather realistic take, predicting that LeBron wouldn’t retire for at least another two years. However, NFL legend Tom Brady had a different perspective. Brady urged James to keep going, pushing him to set records that would be nearly impossible for future generations to break.

