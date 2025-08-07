San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has been a very busy man this offseason. First, he attended a retreat with monks at a Shaolin Temple, with no technology and a fully shaved head. Now, he's adding more to the mix by training with Kevin Garnett.Garnett teased the meeting by sharing a picture of him wearing a hoodie featuring 11-time NBA champion Bill Russell and yelling at Wembanyama.It didn't take long until the NBA fans started cracking jokes about this new partnership. Here are some of the best reactions:&quot;Wemby will start French Trash Talking,&quot; one fan said.DunkAN21!!!! @dcm21spursLINK@KevinGarnett5KG @wemby Wemby will start French Trash Talking..😆&quot;Wemby with KG mentorship? Yeah, hang it up, Spurs new dynasty is about to start, another said.&quot;Dev, The Celtics Fan @CelticsDevLINK@KevinGarnett5KG @wemby Wemby with KG mentorship? Yeah, hang it up, Spurs new dynasty is about to start.Buc_Bennessy 🇱🇦 🦁 🎷🔱 @RealBenjaminzLINK@KevinGarnett5KG @wemby NGL this is scary hours for the leagueOthers weren't that impressed:TheTopOpp @TheToppOppLINK@KevinGarnett5KG @wemby Wemby soft asl i know he was ready to go 😭😭😭YeahI SaidIt @Major_ThoughtsLINK@KevinGarnett5KG @wemby KG I hope you help him get a post game. He shoots too many threes.On top of being one of the most physical defensive players and competitors in the game, Garnett was infamous for his relentless trash-talking. He didn't hold back, and he knew how to get under his opposition's skin.Garnett arguably crossed the line at times to taunt his rivals and get in their heads, and while that's not necessarily Wembanyama's style, adding a little fire to his impressive skill set could be interesting.Wembanyama missed the final stretch of last season due to a blood clot, but he's clearly on a mission to become one of the best to ever do it.Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to invest in Victor Wembanyama memorabiliaVictor Wembanyama's talents and physical tools are more than evident, but he's also known for his work ethic and relentless determination to get better.Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to jump on board the bandwagon before it's too late. According to a report by The Athletic, the Milwaukee Bucks star is looking to invest in Victor Wembanyama memorabilia because he knows it's going to be worth a lot of money in time:“I think he’s gonna be one of the best players in the league in the next couple of years,&quot; Giannis said.&quot;I think he will have a very great career moving forward, so — maybe like a jersey, his first jersey or his first basketball shoe when he played his first NBA game, or the first ball that he played with and scored his very first point. You gotta go with Wemby, Steph (Curry), LeBron (James), MJ (Michael Jordan). Those are great investments.”Antetokounmpo is a savvy businessman, and this could be a smart investment. Wembanyama is coming, and many in the league know it.