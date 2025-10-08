"Went to a couple WNBA games n thinks he’s the future": Fans erupt as Brandin Podziemski boldly declares Steph Curry to hand him Warriors’ throne

The Golden State Warriors' Brandin Podziemski thinks he's a key component of the team's future. Podz has started to develop into an important role player for the team and believes he can take over the franchise soon. The Warriors still have All-Stars Steph Curry and Draymond Green, but it won't be long until they pass the torch to someone else.Curry and Green are in the latter years of their careers, but are still capable of leading a team. After a few years, the two could step back and select a successor within the roster. Podz believes he's working on building the trust of the two pillars of the Warriors organization. In a recent interview with The Athletic, the upcoming third-year guard said that the passing of the torch has been on his mind for a while.“When they leave this thing, they got to leave it with somebody. How can I have their trust? And they can go to (owner) Joe (Lacob) and (general manager) Mike (Dunleavy) and be like, “Hey, we want to leave it with him. He’s going to continue what we’re leaving. So, I think about that all time, and I set myself up in that position, to have that. And there’s a lot of other things than just skill that you need to be in that position,” Podz said.After revealing what's been bothering him, fans showed their reaction to Brandin Podziemski's goal.&quot;he went to a couple WNBA games n thinks he’s the future now😭✌️&quot; a fan said.KingCharge @KingChargeLINK@TheDunkCentral he went to a couple WNBA games n thinks he’s the future now😭✌️&quot;Boy really thinks he’s the main character 😭—he’s barely cracking the starting lineup and already writing the sequel to the Warriors dynasty,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Boyyyy you about to be in trade for Lauri markkanen at the deadline you not gonna be there long,&quot; one fan commented.More fans clowned his confidence.&quot;He really thinks he’s him lmaooo,&quot; someone commented.Lake Show Empire @LakeShowEmpireLINK@TheDunkCentral He really thinks he’s him lmaooo&quot;i’m so weak dawg he really think hes him,&quot; a comment read.&quot;Who does Pod think he is?? 😂😂&quot; a fan asked.Steve Kerr expects Brandin Podziemski to leap this seasonHeading into the 2025-26 season, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has high expectations for Brandin Podziemski. Kerr believes this is the year where the former Santa Clara guard could have an important role on the roster.At the start of the team's training camp, Kerr expressed his admiration for Podz. He told the media that the young guard has shown massive improvement.He expects Brandin Podziemski to take another step in his development. Kerr wants to see the 22-year-old guard improve in a number of areas. This includes his ability to bounce back from poor shooting performances and his consistency as a shooter.