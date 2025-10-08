  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Brandin Podziemski
  • "Went to a couple WNBA games n thinks he’s the future": Fans erupt as Brandin Podziemski boldly declares Steph Curry to hand him Warriors’ throne

"Went to a couple WNBA games n thinks he’s the future": Fans erupt as Brandin Podziemski boldly declares Steph Curry to hand him Warriors’ throne

By Reign Amurao
Modified Oct 08, 2025 21:49 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors-Media Day - Source: Imagn
Fans react to Brandin Podziemski's statement about Steph Curry passing the Warriors' torch to him (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Golden State Warriors' Brandin Podziemski thinks he's a key component of the team's future. Podz has started to develop into an important role player for the team and believes he can take over the franchise soon. The Warriors still have All-Stars Steph Curry and Draymond Green, but it won't be long until they pass the torch to someone else.

Ad

Curry and Green are in the latter years of their careers, but are still capable of leading a team. After a few years, the two could step back and select a successor within the roster. Podz believes he's working on building the trust of the two pillars of the Warriors organization.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, the upcoming third-year guard said that the passing of the torch has been on his mind for a while.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“When they leave this thing, they got to leave it with somebody. How can I have their trust? And they can go to (owner) Joe (Lacob) and (general manager) Mike (Dunleavy) and be like, “Hey, we want to leave it with him. He’s going to continue what we’re leaving. So, I think about that all time, and I set myself up in that position, to have that. And there’s a lot of other things than just skill that you need to be in that position,” Podz said.
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

After revealing what's been bothering him, fans showed their reaction to Brandin Podziemski's goal.

"he went to a couple WNBA games n thinks he’s the future now😭✌️" a fan said.
Ad
"Boy really thinks he’s the main character 😭—he’s barely cracking the starting lineup and already writing the sequel to the Warriors dynasty," another fan commented.
"Boyyyy you about to be in trade for Lauri markkanen at the deadline you not gonna be there long," one fan commented.

More fans clowned his confidence.

"He really thinks he’s him lmaooo," someone commented.
Ad
Ad
"i’m so weak dawg he really think hes him," a comment read.
"Who does Pod think he is?? 😂😂" a fan asked.

Steve Kerr expects Brandin Podziemski to leap this season

Heading into the 2025-26 season, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has high expectations for Brandin Podziemski. Kerr believes this is the year where the former Santa Clara guard could have an important role on the roster.

Ad

At the start of the team's training camp, Kerr expressed his admiration for Podz. He told the media that the young guard has shown massive improvement.

He expects Brandin Podziemski to take another step in his development. Kerr wants to see the 22-year-old guard improve in a number of areas. This includes his ability to bounce back from poor shooting performances and his consistency as a shooter.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Reign Amurao
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications