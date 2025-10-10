“Were not planning to play him at all": 3x NBA champ claims Russell Westbrook opting out with Nuggets was a forced call 

Russell Westbrook made a surprising move by opting out of his $3.4 million player option for the 2025–26 season, effectively ending his stint with the Denver Nuggets. Former NBA player Danny Green shared his perspective on the matter during a recent episode of Inside the Green Room.Green explained that Westbrook’s decision was motivated by the lack of playing time. According to him, sources revealed that the Nuggets had no plans to give the veteran guard significant minutes this season. However, the three-time NBA champion felt that while Westbrook’s reason for leaving made sense. But the way he handled the situation was not the most ideal.“I thought he had something guaranteed or something already in the books like somebody’s interested,” Green said. “For you to opt out from what I heard is that they were not planning on to play him at all this year. Even behind certain guys that he should be above.” Green went on to suggest that Westbrook acted too quickly, without having an alternate team commit to add him to their roster.“I feel like Russ is more out of pocket of opting out of his contract when not having one in place already. You still take the guarantee, make him trade you, make him get you, whatever. You take the guaranteed money unless you know for sure that you have somebody in place.”Although Russell Westbrook has been linked to the Sacramento Kings in various rumors, no deal has come through yet. As of now, the former MVP remains a free agent and has yet to be signed by any team, not even on a veteran minimum contract.Kevin Durant speaks about the Russell Westbrook incidentKevin Durant recently expressed his support for Russell Westbrook, saying the veteran guard still has a lot to offer to any NBA team.During an appearance on “Up &amp; Adams,” Durant spoke about Westbrook’s free agency and made it clear he believes his former teammate deserves more recognition.“Russ is a legend,” said Durant. “I think he deserves to be in the NBA right now. I think he deserves to walk out of the NBA on his terms.”Even though Durant and Westbrook’s relationship took a hit after Durant left the OKC Thunder in 2016, Durant was enthusiastic about the idea of Westbrook joining the Houston Rockets.“Yeah, that would be dope,” Durant said.At 36 years old, Russell Westbrook was mightily impressive during the 2024–2025 season. He thrived in his role as the leader of the second unit, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game, finishing seventh in the Sixth Man of the Year voting.