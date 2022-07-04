“Westbrook can’t shoot, Ben Simmons won’t shoot” - Colin Cowherd fires shots at Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons as trade rumors indicate the former could land in Brooklyn

The LA Lakers could deal Russell Westbrook to the Brooklyn Nets in return for Kyrie Irving. The former will partner Ben Simmons in the backcourt for the Nets if the two teams reach an agreement. NBA analyst Colin Cowherd, much like several fans, has questioned Westbrook and Simmons' fit together.

Westbrook is an average shooter at best, while Simmons' game lacks a jump shot. Cowherd fired shots at both players on Twitter, saying:

"Westbrook can’t shoot. Ben Simmons won’t shoot. If this trade gets made, the new look Brooklyn Nets, gonna be something special."

Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd Westbrook can’t shoot. Ben Simmons won’t shoot. If this trade gets made, the new look Brooklyn Nets, gonna be something special. Westbrook can’t shoot. Ben Simmons won’t shoot. If this trade gets made, the new look Brooklyn Nets, gonna be something special.

Westbrook and Simmons are both creative playmakers with the ball in their hands. To make their pairing a decent fit, the Nets will have to surround them with more shooters to create spacing. It's unknown whether Brooklyn will keep Westbrook on their roster, though. They are heading into a possible rebuild, with Kevin Durant and Irving both likely to be moved this offseason.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport The Lakers and the Nets are actively engaged in trade talks revolving around "a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving package," per @ChrisBHaynes The Lakers and the Nets are actively engaged in trade talks revolving around "a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving package," per @ChrisBHaynes https://t.co/yKdFgpTh9Z

Their aim could be to develop young players and create a perennial contending team after an unsuccessful run in the 'Seven-Eleven' era.

LA Lakers are looking to make a big swoop with a trade centered around Russell Westbrook

The LA Lakers are in talks with the Indiana Pacers regarding a trade featuring Russell Westbrook, Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. The Lakers also contacted the Nets to gauge their interest in the trade by including Kyrie Irving.

Ross @LegionHoopsRoss The Lakers and Pacers discussed a trade involving Buddy Heild, Myles Turner, Russell Westbrook + more.



The Nets were contacted --- to gauge interest to be involved in trade-- which would include Kyrie Irving, per league source. The Lakers and Pacers discussed a trade involving Buddy Heild, Myles Turner, Russell Westbrook + more.The Nets were contacted --- to gauge interest to be involved in trade-- which would include Kyrie Irving, per league source.

If the Lakers can scoop up Irving and either Hield or Turner, Rob Pelinka would be pulling off one of the best offseason moves. Westbrook's stock plummeted due to his underwhelming debut season with the Lakers. He doesn't have many suitors in the market either due to his $47 million salary for next year.

John Wall in exchange for Westbrook and multiple future first-round picks was a possible deal. A deal centered around Hornets forward Gordon Hayward could've also been on the table.

The LA Lakers are in a position to trade for Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry or Joe Harris, and now Buddy Hield or Myles Turner. Their patience with not trading Westbrook immediately when the offseason began could be beneficial.

No deal is close to going through yet, so the LA Lakers will have to play this wisely. Russell Westbrook may end up playing with the Lakers on opening night. The Lakers, however, may continue searching for possible trade options.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far