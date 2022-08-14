“Westbrook is well aware that the Lakers have been trying to move him” - Marc Stein on the difficulty in handling Russell Westbrook, particularly with the knowledge that LeBron James pushed to get Kyrie Irving

Russell Westbrook’s tenure with the LA Lakers may have become so toxic that new head coach Darvin Ham might need a small miracle to inspire him. The former MVP has been bombarded with trade rumors, including LeBron James’ alleged push to trade him for Kyrie Irving.

If the Lakers ultimately fail to trade Westbrook, Ham may face a gargantuan task of coaching the nine-time All-Star. Longtime NBA Insider Marc Stein offered his thoughts about the challenges the new head coach has in store for him regarding the team’s point guard:

“Ham is going to have to coach Westbrook, which is bound to be challenging in the extreme given that Westbrook is well aware that the Lakers have been trying hard to move him. And that James badly wants Irving to take his place.” [sic]

- @TheSteinLine “(Darvin) Ham is going to have to coach Westbrook, which is bound to be challenging in the extreme given that Westbrook is well aware that the Lakers have been trying hard to move him. And that James badly wants Irving to take his place.” “(Darvin) Ham is going to have to coach Westbrook, which is bound to be challenging in the extreme given that Westbrook is well aware that the Lakers have been trying hard to move him. And that James badly wants Irving to take his place.”- @TheSteinLine https://t.co/OxoaQA4ZTa

Kendrick Perkins revealed a few months ago that Russell Westbrook was ignoring him after he proposed that the Lakers trade his former teammate. One can only imagine the rift caused by LeBron James’ push to acquire Kyrie Irving.

The frostiness between the two Lakers superstars was right there for everyone to see during the Las Vegas Summer League. While James’ old and former teammates went on to acknowledge him on the court, the triple-double king kept his distance.

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Reporting from Las Vegas Summer League, where LeBron James and Russell Westbrook went to the same Lakers game but sat on opposite ends and did not approach each other while the public’s eyes were on them: ocregister.com/2022/07/08/lak… Reporting from Las Vegas Summer League, where LeBron James and Russell Westbrook went to the same Lakers game but sat on opposite ends and did not approach each other while the public’s eyes were on them: ocregister.com/2022/07/08/lak…

Darvin Ham downplayed the situation as nothing more than two superstars who are extremely busy with other matters outside of basketball. But based on beat reporters such as Kyle Goon, what transpired was only the tip of the iceberg of the untenable relationship between the two.

Marc Stein also reported, a few weeks ago, on the frayed dynamics between Russell Westbrook and LeBron James:

“LeBron's relationship with Russ isn't the best, according to reports, and James' desire to reunite with Kyrie has played a big role in that. The King knows the Lakers need to make some changes to be competitive and, just like the fanbase, he's convinced that moving Russ is crucial for their title aspirations.” [sic]

"LeBron James still “badly” wants Kyrie Irving to take Russell Westbrook’s place on the Lakers."

The LA Lakers may be asking too much from Darvin Ham in coaching Russell Westbrook

How Darvin Ham manages Russell Westbrook could make or break the LA Lakers

One of the biggest reasons Darvin Ham was hired to coach the LA Lakers was his plan on how to use Russell Westbrook. The new Lakers boss dismissed last year’s horrendous performances, instead, he looks to give Westbrook a chance to prove himself.

For his part, the former MVP has responded with the excitement of being held accountable. The fact that he was present during Ham’s introductory press conference made Ham look like the "Westbrook whisperer."

Darvin Ham: “I’m excited as hell to have Russell Westbrook on our team.”(via @NBATV Darvin Ham: “I’m excited as hell to have Russell Westbrook on our team.” (via @NBATV)https://t.co/0Vdjec9OBk

Several weeks after Ham's hiring, it seems like his job has only gotten more difficult, particularly with the endless trade rumors involving Westbrook. LeBron James’ desire to reunite with Kyrie Irving in Hollywood could already undercut whatever plans Ham has for the two superstars.

Darvin Ham’s plan to continue using Westbrook off the ball and be the team’s defensive force may also be too much.

At this stage in Westbrook’s career, and the brutal trade rumors, Ham’s plan for the former scoring champ would have to be a masterstroke for things to work out.

