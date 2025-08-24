What were the 2003 rape allegations against Kobe Bryant? Revisiting the case amid reported biopic about late Lakers star

Kobe Bryant has been the subject of debate on social media after Deadline reported that Warner Bros. acquired a spec script about the behind-the-scenes of the 1996 NBA draft class.According to the report, the film will be told from the perspective of New Jersey Nets general manager Josh Nash and coach John Calipari, who pushed to draft Bryant with the team’s No. 8 pick that year.The news was shared on Friday on X by @PopBase. What began as an announcement about the film soon shifted when a fan replied to the post, referencing Bryant’s 2003 sexual assault case.The fan’s reply went viral on X, drawing more than 18.8 million views at the time of writing. This has brought renewed attention to Bryant’s 2003 sexual assault case, leading many to wonder about the details.The Lakers legend was charged with sexually assaulting a 19-year-old in 2003. The incident took place on June 30, 2003, at the Cordillera Lodge and Spa. Upon his arrival at the property, Bryant had been escorted to his room by a concierge.He had asked the concierge to return to his room at a later time, requesting a private tour of the property. According to police records, Bryant and the concierge shared a kiss upon her return. Bryant allegedly raped her after this, though he maintained that they had engaged in consensual sex.An examination carried out at a local hospital revealed that the woman had a bruise on her neck and tears in her vaginal wall. The woman's underwear and Bryant's shirt also had blood on them. Furthermore, the police report has Kobe Bryant on record, saying that he didn't explicitly ask for the woman's consent.The case immediately gained national attention as Bryant's fans flocked to learn more about the incident. The prosecution faced a setback after Bryant's lawyer, Pamela Mackey, referred to the alleged victim by name, making it public knowledge. This happened despite the prosecution's best attempts at keeping the 19-year-old's anonymity.Once her name was out to the public, fans and media harassed the victim around the clock. Shortly after, the case was dropped. The prosecution stated that the alleged victim's unwillingness to testify played a key role in this. Moreover, a separate lawsuit filed by the victim against Kobe Bryant was settled, with details of the settlement never being made public.Kobe Bryant released an apology statement after the sexual assault case was dismissedThe sexual assault case against Kobe Bryant was dropped on September 1, 2004. While many might've stayed silent, Bryant addressed the incident at length, releasing a statement of apology on the same day.&quot;First, I want to apologize directly to the young woman involved in this incident. I want to apologize to her for my behavior that night and for the consequences she has suffered in the past year,&quot; Bryant wrote.The Lakers star also said that he had not paid any money to the woman who accused him, but admitted that they had very different views on the incident that occurred between them:&quot;I also want to make it clear that I do not question the motives of this young woman. No money has been paid to this woman,&quot; he continued. &quot;Although I truly believe this encounter between us was consensual, I recognize now that she did not and does not view this incident the same way I did.&quot;While Kobe Bryant was never found guilty, the case remains a part of his legacy and continues to resurface in public discussions more than five years after his death.