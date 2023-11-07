What is the 2025 NBA All-Star game location? Closer look as Adam Silver reveals key dates, details and more

The 2025 NBA All-Star game will be hosted by the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, California. This will mark the first time the Chase Center will be used as the venue of the said event. The last time the Warriors played host was in 2000, when the team was based in Oakland, California. Back then, the team played at “The Oracle,” which was the Dubs’ home court until the 2018-19 season.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver recently had a press conference where he broke the news:

“It is my honor, my pleasure to announce that the 2025 All-Star game will be held here in San Francisco at the Chase Center. … I would just say to our fans here in the Bay Area for the All-Star festivities in 2025, this will be the epicenter of basketball around the world. … I am thrilled to be here as part of this announcement.”

When the All-Star game in 2000 was played at “The Oracle” in 2000, no Golden State Warriors players were part of the Western Conference teams. The LA Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs were the dominant teams in the conference at the time. Shaquille O’Neal and Tim Duncan shared MVP honors after leading the West to a 137-126 win over the Eastern Conference.

This year, the NBA All-Star game will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers. Before this year, the Pacers last hosted the event in 1985 when it was held at the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana.

It remains to be seen if changes will be introduced when the event is hosted by the Warriors on February 26, 2025. This year, the league has decided to go back to the East vs West format after using a different style over the past five years.

While the Dubs didn’t have an All-Star in 2000, the team could have at least Steph Curry represent them in 2025. Draymond Green could also be part of that NBA All-Star game. Klay Thompson’s future with the Warriors remains uncertain. There’s a chance he will be selected for the game while playing for a different team.

The NBA All-Star game will be held in a location that has never hosted the event before

Before tonight’s announcement, Chase Center was part of a group of venues that have never hosted the NBA All-Star game. The Gainbridge Fieldhouse is no longer part of that group, as it will be the host of this year’s festivities.

The Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, TD Garden in Boston, Kaseya Center in Miami and FedEx Forum in Memphis are still waiting for their turn. Ditto for the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Frost Bank Center in San Antonio and Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Bringing the NBA All-Star game to Chase Center makes sense. It is one of the biggest markets in the league, and the franchise didn’t host the event when they were in the middle of their dynasty. If the Golden State Warriors win this season’s championship, the announcement becomes even more appropriate.