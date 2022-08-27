What are 5 lesser-known interesting facts about LeBron James? Taking a closer look at the Lakers superstar's interests

LeBron James, widely considered to be one of the best NBA players of all time, is easily the most popular, as well.

The four-time champion has 131 million followers on Instagram. He is also the most recognizable basketball player of this generation. The King will enter the 20th year of his career with the LA Lakers in the upcoming season. He is on the course to become the highest scorer in the history of the league, at the age of 37.

Despite his popularity, there are a number of lesser known facts about LeBron James that are bound to surprise most fans. The following article looks at some of them.

5 lesser-known facts about LA Lakers’ superstar LeBron James

#5 LeBron James is ambidextrous

Basketball was not the only sport LeBron was considered talented enough to have a professional career in, as a high schooler. He was also a talented American Football player. He possesses the athleticism and stamina that could have easily resulted in James chosing an alternate sport.

Another skill that was bound to come in handy is the fact that he is ambidextrous. While LeBron typically shoots as a righty, he is just as capable of shooting as a lefty. Ambidexterity is undoubtedly an important advantage when it comes to basketball. Apart from James, the likes of Kobe Bryant and Larry Bird were also ambidextrous.

#2 LeBron reportedly received a Hummer from an NBA agent

LeBron James jumped straight into the NBA from high school. James was always expected to set the NBA alight and was said to be the “chosen one” who could emulate Michael Jordan. On his 18th birthday, James received a Hummer from his mother which caused a controversy, as the family was not exceptionally rich.

It was reported that an NBA agent had given the Hummer to LeBron James’ mother which would have been illegal had LeBron been in college. However, as he skipped college, the alleged gift was, in fact, legal.

#3 LeBron James never met his biological father

LeBron's mother, Gloria Marie James, was only 16 years old when she gave birth to him. James grew up in an unstable family. One of the issues was that his stepfather faced legal trouble. James’ stepfather was jailed for three years for crimes related to cocaine trafficking. His biological father did not want to raise him and never ended up meeting James.

Due to his stepfather’s legal troubles, it was his mother who took care of LeBron as a kid. Fair to say, James did not have the most ideal of childhoods. Therefore, his overall journey to greatness has been commendable.

#4 LeBron James asked the NBA to let him enter the league as a highschooler

Considering his overall talent, LeBron was fit to join the NBA long before he ended up joining as an 18-year-old in 2003. The former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar petitioned the NBA as a 16-year-old to let him join the draft.

The NBA ruled against his petition. Therefore, LeBron was forced to finish his high school graduation before joining the draft. The petition had come out after LeBron had only finished three years in high school.

#5 LeBron James is a part-owner of Liverpool FC

While this might not be a well-kept secret, James invested in the Fenway Sports Group and is a partner in the firm. This, in turn, means that he is a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox and Premier League club Liverpool FC.

The Reds are one of the most famous and successful football clubs in the world. LeBron is intent on having an impact on other sports as well. Of course, he has made a fair share of money via his sports investments as well.

