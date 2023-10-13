What does ADP mean in NBA fantasy basketball? Understanding how it helps in draft auction strategy

With the 2023-24 regular season starting in a few days, fans are also preparing for NBA fantasy basketball, which involves different factors in managing a team, players and stipulations.
So, what does ADP mean in NBA fantasy basketball? According to RotoWire, ADP means "Average Draft Position." It refers to the draft placement of a player on an average basis.
Fantasy basketball's basis for a player's position is from drafts that have already been finished. An NBA player's ADP depends on how they perform each season in terms of production and consistency.
ADP is a useful tool in NBA fantasy basketball
ADP of a player is a valuable tool, as it gives fans an idea of how to run their draft. They also get a bigger picture of a player's placement across other fantasy leagues.
An example done by RotoWire is in the case of Luka Doncic. If Doncic was second, fourth, fifth, sixth and third in five different fantasy drafts, that makes his ADP 4.0.
NBA fantasy basketball's Top 10 ADP rankings for the 2023-24 season
Entering the much-anticipated 2023-24 regular season, Fantasy Pros did a top ten ranking of NBA players based on their ADP.
Their ADP was commuted across three different fantasy leagues (Yahoo, ESPN, CBS). Here's a look at the top ten rankings.
1) Nikola Jokic (Center) - Denver Nuggets
- Yahoo - First
- ESPN - First
- CBS - First
- ADP - 1.0
2) Luka Doncic (Guard) - Dallas Mavericks
- Yahoo - Second
- ESPN - Third
- CBS - Second
- ADP - 2.7
3) Giannis Antetokounmpo (Forward) - Milwaukee Bucks
- Yahoo - Eighth
- ESPN - Second
- CBS - Third
- ADP - 4.0
4) Joel Embiid (Center) - Philadelphia 76ers
- Yahoo - Third
- ESPN - Fifth
- CBS - Fourth
- ADP - 4.0
5) Jayson Tatum (Forward) Boston Celtics
- Yahoo - Fourth
- ESPN - Fourth
- CBS - Sixth
- ADP - 4.7
6) Shai-Gilgeous Alexander (Guard) - OKC Thunder
- Yahoo - Fifth
- ESPN - Sixth
- CBS - Fifth
- ADP - 5.3
7) Stephen Curry (Guard) - Golden State Warriors
- Yahoo - Sixth
- ESPN - Seventh
- CBS - Seventh
- ADP - 7.0
8) Tyrese Haliburton (Guard) - Indiana Pacers
- Yahoo - Seventh
- ESPN - Ninth
- CBS - Ninth
- ADP - 8.7
9) Damian Lillard (Guard) - Milwaukee Bucks
- Yahoo - Ninth
- ESPN - Tenth
- CBS - Tenth
- ADP - 9.3
10) Kevin Durant (Forward) - Phoenix Suns
- Yahoo - Tenth
- ESPN - Fourteenth
- CBS - Eighth
- ADP - 10.7
