What does ADP mean in NBA fantasy basketball? Understanding how it helps in draft auction strategy

With the 2023-24 regular season starting in a few days, fans are also preparing for NBA fantasy basketball, which involves different factors in managing a team, players and stipulations.

So, what does ADP mean in NBA fantasy basketball? According to RotoWire, ADP means "Average Draft Position." It refers to the draft placement of a player on an average basis.

Fantasy basketball's basis for a player's position is from drafts that have already been finished. An NBA player's ADP depends on how they perform each season in terms of production and consistency.

ADP is a useful tool in NBA fantasy basketball

ADP of a player is a valuable tool, as it gives fans an idea of how to run their draft. They also get a bigger picture of a player's placement across other fantasy leagues.

An example done by RotoWire is in the case of Luka Doncic. If Doncic was second, fourth, fifth, sixth and third in five different fantasy drafts, that makes his ADP 4.0.

NBA fantasy basketball's Top 10 ADP rankings for the 2023-24 season

Entering the much-anticipated 2023-24 regular season, Fantasy Pros did a top ten ranking of NBA players based on their ADP.

Their ADP was commuted across three different fantasy leagues (Yahoo, ESPN, CBS). Here's a look at the top ten rankings.

1) Nikola Jokic (Center) - Denver Nuggets

Yahoo - First

ESPN - First

CBS - First

ADP - 1.0

2) Luka Doncic (Guard) - Dallas Mavericks

Yahoo - Second

ESPN - Third

CBS - Second

ADP - 2.7

3) Giannis Antetokounmpo (Forward) - Milwaukee Bucks

Yahoo - Eighth

ESPN - Second

CBS - Third

ADP - 4.0

4) Joel Embiid (Center) - Philadelphia 76ers

Yahoo - Third

ESPN - Fifth

CBS - Fourth

ADP - 4.0

5) Jayson Tatum (Forward) Boston Celtics

Yahoo - Fourth

ESPN - Fourth

CBS - Sixth

ADP - 4.7

6) Shai-Gilgeous Alexander (Guard) - OKC Thunder

Yahoo - Fifth

ESPN - Sixth

CBS - Fifth

ADP - 5.3

7) Stephen Curry (Guard) - Golden State Warriors

Yahoo - Sixth

ESPN - Seventh

CBS - Seventh

ADP - 7.0

8) Tyrese Haliburton (Guard) - Indiana Pacers

Yahoo - Seventh

ESPN - Ninth

CBS - Ninth

ADP - 8.7

9) Damian Lillard (Guard) - Milwaukee Bucks

Yahoo - Ninth

ESPN - Tenth

CBS - Tenth

ADP - 9.3

10) Kevin Durant (Forward) - Phoenix Suns

Yahoo - Tenth

ESPN - Fourteenth

CBS - Eighth

ADP - 10.7