Did Allen Iverson play in Europe after leaving the NBA? Taking a closer look at one of NBA's change-makers

Allen Iverson is revered as one of the all-time greats of the NBA, as the diminutive shooting guard's career left a significant mark on other players in the league. Known for his impeccable ball handling and shooting ability, Iverson terrorized the league with his talent for several years.

In this article, we take a look at his contribution to the game of basketball once he moved away from the NBA.

Here's what Philadelphia 76ers' star Allen Iverson's career looked like post-NBA

Allen Iverson during BIG3 - Championship

Allen Iverson played his last NBA game against Derrick Rose and the Chicago Bulls and ended up losing the match. He then took up a two-year deal with Turkish side Besiktas, signing a $4 million contract. Iverson made his debut for Besiktas in 2010, losing 91-94 to Serbian outfit Hemofarm in the European Cup. Besiktas competed in the Euro Cup, the tier-two league of European basketball, a notch below the Euro League.

Allen Iverson ended up playing only 3 games for Besiktas, averaging 9 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists. He also averaged 1.7 steals per game that season, demonstrating that he still had quick hands. Iverson shot 60% from downtown that season, connecting on a three-point attempt every 1.7 tries per game.

Allen Iverson ended up having an eventful career with Eastern Conference giant Philadelphia 76ers, which included a trip to the NBA Finals against the LA Lakers. Iverson was phenomenal in that series, but the duo of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal proved to be too strong for the guard, and Phil Jackson's side ended up winning the series in five games.

Allen Iverson also received an invitation to play for a G League team based out of Texas but refused to participate on the team's behalf. On October 30, 2013, Allen Iverson announced his retirement from basketball, citing personal issues and a reason to give up on the game as primary motivators.

The Philadelphia 76ers also retired Allen Iverson's jersey in 2013, ensuring that the combo guard was given his due respect after retirement. The ceremony took place in front of 20,000 spectators and 76ers greats such as Julius Erving, Moses Malone, and former team president Pat Croce.

Allen Iverson also headlined the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2016 along with Shaquille O'Neal and Yao Ming. Iverson highlighted John Thompson and Larry Brown when speaking to the media on who he credited for a Hall of Fame career.

