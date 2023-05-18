What are Anthony Davis' stats vs Denver Nuggets?

Right now, Anthony Davis finds himself facing off in the Western Conference finals against the Denvers Nuggets yet again. As both sides prepare for Game 2, he is a breakdown of the All-Star big man's stats against them this year.

During the regular season, Anthony Davis faced off against the Denver Nuggets three times. In those matchups, he averaged 18.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. Those numbers might seem fine, but it was actually his fourth-lowest point total against any team this year.

Davis' first meeting against Denver came in just the fourth game of the regular season. He ended the night with 22 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists, but the Nuggets came away with a double-digit win.

Right before Christmas, the former No. 1 pick played against the Nuggets for the final time of the regular season. It was a short night for him, as he would suffer an injury during the game and only log 17 minutes. In that time, he scored ten points and grabbed four rebounds.

What are Anthony Davis' playoff stats against the Denver Nuggets?

Right now, the Denver Nuggets have a 1-0 lead in their series against the LA Lakers. Anthony Davis had a monster performance, but it was not enough to overcome a triple-double from two-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Davis played 42 minutes in Game 1 and posted a stat line of 40 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks. He also had an efficient night from the floor, knocking down close to 61% of his field goal attempts.

Prior to this series, Davis has only faced off against the Nuggets one other time in the postseason. This was in the Western Conference finals of the 2020 playoffs. In those five games, Davis averaged 31.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. The Lakers beat the Nuggets and eventually went on to win the NBA title that year.

