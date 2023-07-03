What are Anthony Edwards' contract detail with Timberwolves? Salary, duration & more

Anthony Edwards, an emerging young talent in the NBA, has solidified his status by signing a lucrative rookie extension. According to ESPN NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski, the agreement between Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves spans over five years and has the potential to reach a staggering value of $260 million by the conclusion of the contract.

Edwards, who is now the franchise's cornerstone, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Timberwolves in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has agreed on a five-year designated rookie maximum deal that could be worth $260 million, his agents Bill Duffy and Joe Branch of WME tell ESPN.

How much is Anthony Edwards' deal worth?

Edwards will receive the full amount of $260 million if he makes feasible incentives. Those include making the playoffs, playing a certain number of games, making the All-Star Game, or being named All-NBA.

Minnesota was previously built around Karl Anthony-Towns and recently traded for Rudy Gobert. Both players are also on huge salaries and maybe trade pieces in the future as the franchise centers around Edwards. Minnesota is now one of three teams in the NBA with three max players on its roster. The other two are Denver and Phoenix.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops I think we can all agree — Anthony Edwards is worth every penny. I think we can all agree — Anthony Edwards is worth every penny. https://t.co/CCdgkXRsVf

Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan @NekiasNBA Anthony Edwards/MIN -- 5/Max (up to $260M)



No-brainer.



Face of the franchise. Dynamic driver, exciting growth as a pull-up shooter & playmaker last year. TOUGH on-ball defender, fun-when-locked-in off-ball guy.



Shot selection/defensive consistency has to improve.



Grade: A- Anthony Edwards/MIN -- 5/Max (up to $260M) No-brainer. Face of the franchise. Dynamic driver, exciting growth as a pull-up shooter & playmaker last year. TOUGH on-ball defender, fun-when-locked-in off-ball guy.Shot selection/defensive consistency has to improve.Grade: A-

Edwards is currently on a 4-year, $44 million rookie deal. The extension and massive salary bump will kick in after next season. He is set to earn $13.5 million next season.

The young star averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game last season. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his career. He turns 22 this August.

Edwards joined other members of the 2020 class to get paid this offseason. Three other players signed similar max rookie extensions as the NBA offseason transactions kicked into full gear this week.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Desmond Bane, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, and Indiana Pacers forward Tyrese Haliburton all signed similar 5-year, $260 million deals this week. All four deals start at $207 million guaranteed without incentives and escalators.

As part of Anthony Edwards' new contract, there is a unique provision that involves the Minnesota Timberwolves supporting him in launching his own non-profit organization. The initiative, named "Don't Follow the Wave," has a clear objective: to assist children in underprivileged communities within Minnesota.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



"I want to do everything I can to help as many young people as I can and help set them on the right path."



(via As part of his contract, Anthony Edwards is starting a new program called "Don't Follow the Wave" in the Minnesota community."I want to do everything I can to help as many young people as I can and help set them on the right path."(via @wojespn As part of his contract, Anthony Edwards is starting a new program called "Don't Follow the Wave" in the Minnesota community."I want to do everything I can to help as many young people as I can and help set them on the right path."(via @wojespn) https://t.co/pacPKMcCIE

Fans were praising Anthony Edwards after the news of the massive payday hit Twitter. Many believed Edwards was one of the few players this offseason who was worth his payday. His on-court performance, combined with his potential for future growth, solidifies his status as a franchise player and a rising star in the NBA.

