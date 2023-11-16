What is Austin Reaves' trade value? Evaluating Laker's viability in prospective Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan trades

Following recent developments, Austin Reaves' trade value has become a big topic of discussion. The Lakers reportedly have interest in trading for one of Zach LaVine or DeMar DeRozan from the Chicago Bulls.

If the Lakers were to trade for one of these All-Stars, they might need to put Austin Reaves on the table. The Chicago Bulls would be gearing for a rebuild, making a young player on the rise a prized asset.

After having a breakout season last year, Reaves has come out of the gates slow. Through 12 games, he is averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Because of his up-and-down play, head coach Darvin Ham has been forced to remove Reaves from the starting lineup.

Even though he has been moved to the bench, Reaves still has a lot of trade value. He proved in the last postseason that he is capable of elevating his game when needed. On top of that, he's on a great contract for a player getting ready to enter his prime. This season marks the first year of a four-year, $53 million deal he inked this offseason.

Between his potential and contract, Austin Reaves might be one of the LA Lakers' most valuble trade chips as they look to make upgrades.

LA Lakers have no interest in trading Austin Reaves

If the Chicago Bulls do decide to engage in trade talks with the LA Lakers, Austin Reaves' name is sure to pop up. That said, the team has no interest in parting ways with the young guard.

Lakers insider Jovan Buha reported the Lakers don't plan on moving Reaves in a deal for Zach LaVine or DeMar DeRozan.

"Beyond that, Reaves and Rui Hachimura become trade eligible on Jan. 15. The Lakers aren't interested in including Reaves in a potential LaVine deal despite his recent move to the bench, according to multiple team sources."

Given the outlook of the rest of the league, the Lakers might have to consider moving Reaves if it lands them LaVine. From a fit standpoint, he is the perfect kind of star to put next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He is a high-level perimeter scorer and an effective three-point shooter at good volume.

All around the league, contenders have an abundance of star power. If the Lakers want to keep up with teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets, they might need to consolidate their depth. With a complementing star on the market, the Lakers should consider cashing their chips in to compete now.