"What is Austin Reaves worth?": Lakers fans ponder Luka Doncic's teammate's worth after Desmond Bane fetches 4 first-round picks 

With Desmond Bane fetching four unprotected first-round picks to the Memphis Grizzlies, questions surrounding Lakers guard Austin Reaves' trade value have emerged. Reaves outplayed Bane last year, including in the NBA playoffs. Luka Doncic’s backcourt partner averaged a career-high 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists on 46% shooting, including 37.7% from 3.

Meanwhile, Bane scored 19.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 5.3 apg, shooting 48.4%, including 39.2% from 3. Despite leading Memphis’ offense for significant stretches, Bane couldn’t improve his production. Meanwhile, Reaves primarily played a similar role, sometimes even taking charge of the offense with Luka Doncic and LeBron James on the floor.

Conversations surrounding Reaves and his market value have taken a significant hit after he didn’t find much success in the playoffs. He averaged 16.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg and 3.6 apg on 41/32/86 splits against the Timberwolves in five games.

However, Bane was even worse against the Thunder. The Magic’s new point guard tallied 15.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg and 3.3 apg on 32/22/93 splits. With Reaves being better at both players’ ceiling and floor, Lakers fans wondered if he could fetch similar value in a trade with a team that could benefit immensely from his services.

Here are the reactions surrounding Austin Reaves' value that followed after Desmond Bane's trade:

🎗NBA•Fan🎗 @Klutch_23 LINK If Desmond Bane is worth four first round pick, what is Austin Reaves worth? He’s on the same tier as a Bane. LA should consider it if they can get 4-5 firsts for Reaves.

Jay 🇯🇲🎋🥀 @JayTTheMan15 LINK We'd probably get 3 FRPs for Austin at most but honestly that would be enough to make a huge difference for us

LakersSpin @LakersSpin LINK Teams are giving up 4 1sts for Desmond Bane and yall were trying to trade Austin Reaves for a backup center 💀

ADHD @ADHDGoat LINK Austin Reaves price just massively increased

🦉 Lakers Vino @VinoUncorked LINK If I’m the Lakers I’m seriously considering moving Austin Reaves if that’s the price of Desmond Bane.

Lakers only willing to move Austin Reaves for All-Star caliber players

The LA Lakers have no intentions of trading Austin Reaves if there's no All-Star caliber return. LA has held Reaves in high regard despite his playoff shortcomings in 2025. He had better seasons before, especially during the 2023 run to the conference finals.

Reaves has also been phenomenal when asked to lead the team in the stars’ absence. After a career year, the Lakers have rated him even higher than before. With Desmond Bane going for four first-round picks, it seems LA valued Reaves correctly.

He may not fetch as much as Bane did, but even 75% of that value could be a huge boost for the Lakers if they want to stack picks to make trades. With Reaves entering the final year of his team-friendly $53,827,872 contract (he's likely to decline his player option in 2026), it will be interesting to see what the Lakers do with his contract.

