"What is Austin Reaves worth?": Lakers fans ponder Luka Doncic's teammate's worth after Desmond Bane fetches 4 first-round picks 

With Desmond Bane fetching four unprotected first-round picks to the Memphis Grizzlies, questions surrounding Lakers guard Austin Reaves' trade value have emerged. Reaves outplayed Bane last year, including in the NBA playoffs. Luka Doncic’s backcourt partner averaged a career-high 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists on 46% shooting, including 37.7% from 3.
Meanwhile, Bane scored 19.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 5.3 apg, shooting 48.4%, including 39.2% from 3. Despite leading Memphis’ offense for significant stretches, Bane couldn’t improve his production. Meanwhile, Reaves primarily played a similar role, sometimes even taking charge of the offense with Luka Doncic and LeBron James on the floor.
Conversations surrounding Reaves and his market value have taken a significant hit after he didn’t find much success in the playoffs. He averaged 16.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg and 3.6 apg on 41/32/86 splits against the Timberwolves in five games.
However, Bane was even worse against the Thunder. The Magic’s new point guard tallied 15.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg and 3.3 apg on 32/22/93 splits. With Reaves being better at both players’ ceiling and floor, Lakers fans wondered if he could fetch similar value in a trade with a team that could benefit immensely from his services.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Here are the reactions surrounding Austin Reaves' value that followed after Desmond Bane's trade:
Lakers only willing to move Austin Reaves for All-Star caliber players
The LA Lakers have no intentions of trading Austin Reaves if there's no All-Star caliber return. LA has held Reaves in high regard despite his playoff shortcomings in 2025. He had better seasons before, especially during the 2023 run to the conference finals.
Reaves has also been phenomenal when asked to lead the team in the stars’ absence. After a career year, the Lakers have rated him even higher than before. With Desmond Bane going for four first-round picks, it seems LA valued Reaves correctly.
He may not fetch as much as Bane did, but even 75% of that value could be a huge boost for the Lakers if they want to stack picks to make trades. With Reaves entering the final year of his team-friendly $53,827,872 contract (he's likely to decline his player option in 2026), it will be interesting to see what the Lakers do with his contract.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.