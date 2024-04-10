What did Ben McLemore do? Charges explored as NBA player booked into Clackamas County Jail

Back in the 2013 NBA Draft,the Sacramento Kings selected Ben McLemore as the seventh overall pick by after his impressive one season with the Kansas Jayhawks. He then spent his first four seasons with the Kings but struggled to remain consistent with his production by adjusting his game to the NBA. Now, KGW News reported that McLemore was arrested last Tuesday.

So what did Ben McLemore do to get arrested? The report cited that the former Kings guard is currently placed in the Clackamas County Jail due to accusations of first-degree rape, including other sexual crimes. As of now, it remains to be seen how his situation pans out.

Moreover, the former NBA guard is expected to appear in front of Clackamas County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The former NBA seventh-pick struggled to match his production back in Kansas, where he averaged 15.9 points (49.5% shooting, including 42.0% from 3-point range) and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, his tenure in the NBA did not even come close to his collegiate-level numbers. In the 10 seasons he's played in the league, McLemore put up 9.0 points (41.4% shooting, including 36.3% from 3-point range), 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists.

He had his most efficient season at shooting the basketball back in the 2019-20 season with the Houston Rockets, putting up 10.1 points (44.4% shooting, including 40.0% from 3-point range) and 2.2 rebounds per game. His success can be attributed to thriving under the Rockets' offensive system, which placed importance on fast-paced offense and shotmaking from beyond the arc.

Looking at the details of Ben McLemore's charges

KWG News reported that the Multnomah County Sheriff made the arrest of Ben McLemore on Tuesday morning due to an issued warrant from Clackamas County.

Aside from his first-degree charge, the former Portland Trail Blazers guard is also charged with first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and second-degree sexual abuse.

Following his brief NBA stint, McLemore briefly played in the Chinese Basketball League for the Shandong Hi-Speed Kirin. Additionally, he then took his talents to the Greek Basket League and the Basketball Champions League when he joinedAEK Athens.

As of now, Ben McLemore is playing for Club Baloncesto Breogan of the Liga ACB and the Basketball Champions League.

With how serious the charges he is facing right now, it remains to be seen what ends up happening to his future with his current basketball team. Considering how often he has jumped from one basketball team to the next, this kind of controversial incident is the last thing he needs for his career.