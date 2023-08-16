What is Ben Simmons' NBA 2K24 rating? Looking at 3x All-Star's 2K ratings through the years

Ben Simmons hasn't been at his best since his comeback last year after missing the 2021-22 season. The Brooklyn Nets' guard's NBA 2K24 rating has suffered. The 3x All-Star played only 42 games last year, averaging a career-low 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

Ben Simmons' NBA 2K24 rating has dropped to 76 overall. Simmons debuted in 2K in 2016 as a rookie and has never had a 79 or less rating. The Nets star dealt with a back injury during the 2022-23 season and evidently lacked confidence in his game, especially offensively.

Simmons didn't seem to have the same burst he did during his last active season with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020-21. He was an All-Star that year. However, his lack of offensive game impacted the team's results in the playoffs as they suffered a conference semis exit at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks.

Many, including 76ers star and reigning MVP Joel Embiid, believed the turning point of the Game 7 contest was when Simmons passed a wide-open layup with Trae Young guarding him. Simmons was struggling with his free-throw shooting that postseason.

He made only 34.2% of his FTs on 6.1 attempts a game and clearly didn't want to be in the position to make late-game free throws with the game in a crunch situation. Then 76ers coach Doc Rivers questioned his ability to play point for a contender, while Embiid calling him out further hampered Simmons' confidence, ending his tenure in Philly.

He never returned to play the following season, dealing with a back issue in his reconditioning workouts, also keeping him off the court after his trade to Brooklyn at the deadline in 2022.

Ben Simmons' NBA 2K ratings over the years

Ben Simmons' play from the 2021 playoffs until now is a shadow of his true abilities as a bonafide All-Star. Simmons exploded onto the scene upon his NBA debut.

He missed his true rookie year due to injury in 2016 but returned the following year, averaging 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game, shooting 54.5%, taking home the Rookie of the Year honors.

Before his rookie season exploits, Simmons had a 79 rating in NBA 2K17 and 2K18. He had an 87 rating in 2K19, 2K20 and 2K21. His rating dropped to 84 in 2K22 after the 2021 playoffs debacle and to 83 ahead of his comeback season last year.

Ben Simmons is reportedly in peak shape entering the new season after undergoing another surgery on his back. He will hope to reclaim his All-Star caliber form and help the young Nets team achieve their goals in their first full season after the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving era.

