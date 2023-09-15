NBA 2K24 has been available for a week now, so fans are starting to get a look at some of the best builds available in MyCareer. Every year, 2K improves its flagship format within the game, and this year is no different, with multiple new builds and playing styles available.

In recent years, the NBA has undergone a big man revolution. Centers are no longer the big, bruising, physically dominant paint destroyers of old. Instead, modern big men are three-level scoring threats, high-level passers, and ferocious rebounders.

However, catching up with the times has taken the 2K game engine a little while.

Even as recently as 2K23, a rim-running big man would be a dominant build within the game, causing little parity with what we were seeing on an NBA court.

Sure, guys like Clint Capela and Robert Williams are serious impact makers, but they're not dominating in the same way as Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid.

This year's iteration of 2K appears to have finally caught up, as modern big men build appear to be a dominant force within MyCareer — especially when playing in multiplayer at the park or in the Rec Center.

What is the best center build in NBA 2K24?

After one week of gameplay, the best center build appears to be a three-level scorer. The build does sacrifice some weight and speed, but it dominates in the paint, mid-range, and from the perimeter while also being a solid rebounder and reliable passer.

Some users are even calling this new build the "demi-god" due to its all-around impact and the difficulties trying to guard it pose for opposing builds. Users will need to start with some simple body settings to make this build work; they should look like this.

Height: 7'1"

7'1" Weight: 231lbs

231lbs Wingspan: 7'6"

From there, it's all about getting the attributes to mesh and providing the build with a well-balanced offensive and defensive game. Those attributes should sit within the following ballparks:

Close Shot: 77

77 Driving Dunk: 75

75 Standing Dunk: 80

80 Post Control: 85

85 Mid-Range Shot: 86

86 Three-Point Shot: 79

79 Free Throw: 61

61 Pass Accuracy: 77

77 Ball Handle: 63

63 Speed with Ball: 56

56 Interior Defense: 77

77 Perimeter Defense: 66

66 Steal: 60

60 Block: 92

92 Offensive Rebound: 62

62 Defensive Rebound: 92

92 Speed: 64

64 Acceleration: 57

57 Strength: 84

84 Vertical: 75

75 Stamina: 97

As you can see, the big man build is a "jack-of-all-trades, but master-of-none" type of construction. With this center, you will have a dominant rebounder who can hit outlet passes or distribute from the top of the perimeter.

On offense, the "demi-god" build can score around the rim, in the mid-range, and even from deep via catch-and-shoot opportunities.

However, try not to get sent to the line, as the free-throw stat is a genuine flaw within this construction.

Nevertheless, this build should give you shades of Joel Embiid and Victor Wembanyama, and those are two elite building blocks to begin your NBA 2K24 journey.