What are the best Damian Lillard trade packages out there? Finding out more

Damian Lillard has caused a whirlwind of trade speculation ⁠ and rumors after reportedly asking to be traded from the Portland Trail Blazers.

While Lillard's interest in joining the Miami Heat is known, ⁠ numerous other teams remain potential contenders for his acquisition. ⁠ Let's explore some potential trade packages from different teams and evaluate their feasibility.

#1 Miami Heat

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miami Heat and Damian Lillard

The Miami Heat face a couple of challenges in putting together a competitive trade package for Damian Lillard. Firstly, they have limited tradable first-round picks due to the Stepien Rule, which requires team to have at least first-round pick in alternate years, and existing obligations to the OKC Thunder.

However, a potential workaround could involve adjusting the protections on the 2025 first-round pick owed to the Thunder, which would allow the Heat to offer multiple first-round picks.

GiveMeSport @GiveMeSport Damian Lillard has been the subject of speculation with Miami Heat interested in a trade with Portland Trail Blazers. givemesport.com/portland-trail… Damian Lillard has been the subject of speculation with Miami Heat interested in a trade with Portland Trail Blazers. givemesport.com/portland-trail…

The second challenge is finding a suitable trade asset to match Lillard's salary. Tyler Herro, the Heat's young guard, might not be an attractive option for the Blazers, given their existing backcourt depth.

To overcome this hurdle, the Heat would need a third team in the trade to facilitate the exchange. Finding a team interested in Herro's services could be a challenge, but possibilities include the Brooklyn Nets or the Utah Jazz.

In addition to Herro, the Heat could offer other assets like Kyle Lowry, who could serve as a mentor to Portland's young guards or frontcourt projects. While this trade package may not be the Blazers' top choice, it presents a viable option for the Heat to acquire Lillard.

#2 Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets and Damian Lillard

If an open bidding war were to unfold, the Brooklyn Nets would be a formidable competitor for Damian Lillard's services. The Nets own a plethora of future draft selections, ⁠ comprising multiple first-round picks acquired from different teams. ⁠ They could potentially package these picks along with expiring contracts like Spencer Dinwiddie and Royce O'Neale to match salary.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Damian Lillard really requested a trade…



… no loyalty these days. Damian Lillard really requested a trade…… no loyalty these days.

Furthermore, the Nets could offer Ben Simmons, should the Blazers be interested. Surrounding Lillard with players like Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton could create a strong starting lineup capable of contending for a championship.

However, the Nets might be cautious about making another quick superstar trade after their previous experience with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden. Their priorities and long-term plans will ultimately determine if they actively pursue Lillard or opt to build their team organically.

#3 Philadelphia 76ers

Damian Lillard

Fresh off their involvement in a superstar trade request with James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers could now set their sights on acquiring Damian Lillard. A potential trade scenario involves sending Harden to the LA Clippers in exchange for their unprotected picks, young player Terance Mann and some expensive wings.

Philadelphia would then package these assets with its ascending guard, Tyrese Maxey, to offer to the Blazers.

Evan Sidery @esidery



“I think they would love to target Damian Lillard. The question is will Dame Lillard ask for a trade. And if he does ask for a trade, would he try to get himself traded to Philadelphia or would… @WindhorstESPN on the Sixers potentially being a team to monitor for Damian Lillard:“I think they would love to target Damian Lillard. The question is will Dame Lillard ask for a trade. And if he does ask for a trade, would he try to get himself traded to Philadelphia or would… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… .@WindhorstESPN on the Sixers potentially being a team to monitor for Damian Lillard:“I think they would love to target Damian Lillard. The question is will Dame Lillard ask for a trade. And if he does ask for a trade, would he try to get himself traded to Philadelphia or would… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/FmaFPwL3po

To make this trade work, a fourth team might be necessary to accommodate the Blazers' preference of not acquiring another young guard. Teams such as the Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz or even ⁠ San Antonio Spurs would find Tyrese Maxey's trade value appealing. The ability to woo Lillard and his willingness to partner with reigning MVP Joel Embiid could determine the viability of this trade.

#4 San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs and Damian Lillard

The San Antonio Spurs emerge as a reported wildcard in the Damian Lillard trade discussions. Lillard reportedly holds a deep respect for the Spurs organization. The Spurs have cap space to sign a starting center and possess future picks acquired from the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks in previous trades.

However, the Spurs face a critical decision. Acquiring Lillard now would mean sacrificing potential opportunities in the future, especially considering the potential impact of Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs may prioritize building around Wembanyama and exploring other options rather than making a win-now move for Lillard.

#5 Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors and Damian Lillard

The Toronto Raptors, despite losing Fred VanVleet, could emerge as a stealth contender for Damian Lillard. They have a history of making unexpected blockbuster trades, as demonstrated by their championship run with Kawhi Leonard in 2019. With the majority of their future draft capital at their disposal, the Raptors could put together a trade package centered around picks and players like Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby.

NBATradeReport @NBATradeReport #Sources — Portland has serious interest in trading for Toronto’s Pascal Siakam as they continue to explore ways to retool roster around Damian Lillard. #NBA #Sources — Portland has serious interest in trading for Toronto’s Pascal Siakam as they continue to explore ways to retool roster around Damian Lillard. #NBA

The Raptors were unable to persuade Leonard to stay beyond one season, which could make Lillard's decision to join the team unlikely.

Also Read: Damian Lillard wants to be the final piece of the Heat's championship puzzle - "He wants to compete with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo"

Damian Lillard's trade request has ignited a flurry of trade rumors, with several teams vying for his services. The Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors all have varying trade packages and assets to offer.

Ultimately, the decision lies with the Portland Trail Blazers and Lillard himself, as they evaluate the best possible trade scenario that aligns with their respective goals and aspirations.

Poll : 0 votes