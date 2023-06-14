What were the best moments from the 2023 NBA Playoffs? Taking a closer look

The NBA playoffs are known for elite-level basketball and memorable moments. Every year, we get new highlights that gain infamy on social media, and go down in history as some of the most memorable moments the NBA has to offer.

So, which moments from the 2023 playoffs made the cut? Who defined the NBA's razzle-dazzle brand best? Here are five of the most memorable moments from the 2023 NBA playoffs.

#5 - LeBron James' chase-down block on Desmond Bane

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Three

LeBron James has been going viral for his chase-down blocks since he entered the NBA. However, to see the All-Time points leader record another highlight defensive play at age-38 was certainly a moment to remember.

The Los Angeles Lakers ended up winning their series against the Memphis Grizzlies, and LeBron James was a significant part of that. However, when we think of LeBron's 2023 playoff performances, this block will likely be the moment we refer to.

#4 - Bam Adebayo's poster dunk on Grant Williams

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Six

In Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Bam Adebayo registered a monster dunk on Grant Williams, courtesy of a lob play. The dunk itself was worthy of a highlight spot, yet the fact it came against Williams - a long-time competitor against Abdebayo made the moment even sweeter.

Grant Williams and Bam Adebayo have been competing against each other since high school, so to see such an awesome play unfold at such a high level was truly awesome.

#3 - Nikola Jokic's game-tying shot vs. Lakers

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four

In Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, with the Denver Nuggets leading 3-0, Nikola Jokic hit one of the shots of the postseason to tie the game up and give his team a chance of sweeping LeBron James.

The Denver Nuggets ultimately ended up winning the contest, eliminating the Los Angeles Lakers in the process, and setting the stage for Denver's eventual championship banner on June 12.

#2 - Jimmy Butler forces overtime vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Game Four

With the Miami Heat holding a 3-1 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks, it was clear they wanted to put the series away in Game 5. However, in the dying moments of the fourth quarter, the Heat found themselves needing a bucket to tie the score and force overtime. Enter Jimmy Butler, who iced an inbounds play, forcing an extra period of play, allowing the Miami Heat to progress to the second round.

Following their opening-round win over Milwaukee, the Miami Heat then went on to defeat the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics before losing to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals.

#1 - Derrick White's game-winner vs. Miami Heat

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

Three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The Boston Celtics are down by one and facing elimination in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics inbound the ball but missed the shot. Up pops Derrick White with a last-gasp putback to secure the win for the Celtics and force a Game 7.

The Boston Celtics ended up losing the series in Game 7, but Derrick White's late-game heroics became a highlight for the entire NBA Playoffs, making it one of the best moments of the postseason.

