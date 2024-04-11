“What bonus?”: Mark Cuban jokes with Kyrie Irving after Mavs guard claims $1,000,000 incentive 

Kyrie Irving secured a $1-million bonus after helping the Dallas Mavericks chalk up their 50th win of the season with a 111-92 victory on the road against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Team boss Mark Cuban found time to kid him about it.

As stipulated in his contract with the Mavericks, 'Kai' will get a hefty incentive for playing 58 games and helping the team win 50. It's one of two bonuses on the table for him. The second bonus is if he plays 65 games this season. Unfortunately for the former top overall pick (2011), he will not reach it, with two games left in the regular season.

Knowing that he became $1 million richer with their victory over the Heat, Kyrie Irving reportedly thanked his teammates as he made his way to the bench. As reported by Dallas Morning News reporter Brad Townsend on X (formerly Twitter), the eight-time All-Star guard said:

"Thank you for my bonus, fellas."

Overhearing what he said, Cuban jokingly replied:

"Kyrie, what bonus?"

Kyrie Irving is in his second season with the Mavericks since joining them midway last season via trade. In the offseason, he signed a three-year, $126-million contract to stay with Dallas.

In 58 games this season, Irving has averaged 25.6 points, 5.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 35 minutes, helping Dallas to a 39-19 record when he plays, including 24-7 in 31 straight games at one point.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving lead charge in Mavericks win over Heat

Dallas Mavericks superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving led their team to an important road victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

The visiting Mavericks dominated the Heat in a 111-92 win. Doncic finished with a near-triple double of 29 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, while Irving had 25 points on a solid 10-of-15 shooting.

Dallas used a strong opening half to build a commanding 22-point lead, 69-47, at the break and never looked. Following their 50th win of the season, the Mavericks will hope to build on it as they gird for a deep playoff run.

Kyrie Irving spoke of their latest win, as per Rutland Herald:

"We just know that the job isn't finished and we're just getting started. But we do have to celebrate the small wins.

"And tonight was a step in that direction of just celebrating a small win, just to get to 50 wins. Some guys in that locker room haven't experienced 50 wins.It's a total organizational effort, top to bottom."

The win over the Heat improved the Mavericks to 50-30, safely perched on fifth spot in the Western Conference and assured of a guaranteed playoff spot.

It also secured them the Southwest Division title, besting the New Orleans Pelicans (47-32), Houston Rockets (39-40), Memphis Grizzlies (27-53) and San Antonio Spurs (20-60).