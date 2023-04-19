What did Bradley Beal do? Washington star sued over physical altercation

Bradley Beal's season has come to an end as the Washington Wizards failed to advance to the playoffs. Beal had a decent season, averaging 23.2 points per game for the second straight season. However, his game against the Orlando Magic may cost him a lot.

The 29-year-old shooting guard got into an altercation with fans after the game and was sued for it. TMZ reports that a lawsuit against the Wizards star was filed on Tuesday.

The incident happened on March 21, shortly after Beal scored only 16 points on 4-for-15 shooting. One fan complained about his bet on Beal, which is what eventually escalated into a physical altercation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bradley Beal is sued by a fan who bet on him

Kyler Briffa, the man who attended the matchup between the Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards, got into a physical altercation with Beal. This happened after Briffa's friend made a comment to the Wizards guard about losing a bet.

The lawsuit states that the 3-time All-Star struck the side of Briffa's head and knocked his hat off his head. He also believes that the Wizards player wanted to provoke a fight, but was stopped by a Wizards staff member.

The basketball fan is suing Bradley Beal for assault and is asking for more than $50,000 in damages.

The incident took place in a team tunnel after the game. Briffa and his friend were allowed to go in there as they had courtside tickets to the game.

Beal acknowledged the incident and said that he didn't appreciate being hecked over betting. Unfortunately, the Washington Wizards star is not the only player who's had to deal with this problem.

You may be interested in reading: Is Brea Beal related to Bradley Beal? Exploring the relationship between the 2 basketball stars

Betting and gambling have become so popular that a few more other NBA players have spoken against it, including Draymond Green and Pascal Siakam. The Toronto Raptors forward even said that some fans want players to die after they lose a bet.

Beal had the seventh-worst scoring game of the season against the Magic (Image via Getty Images)

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and we will likely get more information about it in the coming weeks. The plaintiff not only sued Bradley Beal for physical pain, but also for emotional distress.

You may be interested in reading: Who is Bradley Beal's wife Kamiah Adams-Beal? Taking a closer look at personal life of Wizards star

While the 6-foot-4 shooting guard had a decent season in Washington, he missed 32 games. This has been a big problem for him and Wizards fans are hoping that he'll be more available next season.

Beal has appeared in 207 games over the last four seasons, which comes down to only 52 games per season. The Wizards were 24-26 in the games he played and 11-21 without him.

Poll : 0 votes