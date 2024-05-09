“What was bro doing in Cancun” - NBA fans roast Milwaukee amid Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s bizarre Achilles tear

Milwaukee Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo will undergo surgery for a torn Achilles tendon. The news couldn't have come at a worse time as the brother of Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo enters the summer as an unrestricted free agent.

Thanasis did not see a lot of action throughout the season and also played just three minutes in the team's 120-98 loss in Thursday's closeout Game 6 against the Indiana Pacers. His injury news though had fans roasting the forward.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One fan minced no words when he asked how Thanasis Antetokounmpo was injured doing nothing:

"What was bro doing in Cancun to tear his Achilles"

Expand Tweet

Sarcasm was in full flow as one fan, @FeelLikeDrew wrote:

"Bucks championship hopes are over wow"

@HubieTalksHoops had a bit of a detailed diss:

"Now if you are a fan of the Bucks, you were initially startled by this tweet here. But then you read the first name more closely and realized this is barely news, mainly because the guy doesn't need his Achilles to wave a towel."

@mccrystal_alex echoed most sentiments in the comments section:

"He ain’t do this playing basketball how’d he do that?"

Another fan @saderapeagles remarked:

"They be letting anyone tear their Achilles these days"

@Klutch_23 couldn't believe the news of the injury:

"How? He barely even plays"

Predominantly a role player, there perhaps won't be many teams lining up for a star who was sidelined for the 2024-25 season. With the latest setback, chances are that he could miss the rest of next season.

This season, Thanasis Antetokounmpo played 34 games and averaged negligible numbers of 0.9 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists. Garbage time was usually when he would see action on the floor.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's tribute to Thanasis Antetokounmpo for helping him grow

With both the Antetokounmpo brothers plying their trade for the Milwaukee Bucks, Thanasis has always been the one part of the sideline celebrations. And Giannis is aware of his brother's contributions to the team. Last year October, the "Greek Freak" was lavish in praise of his brother:

"Obviously, I trust Thanasis to death. Me and Thanasis, we haven't separated ourselves since I was born. We were always there. He always looks out for me and has my back in so many ways. I have his back in so many ways. It's a judgment that I trust blindly."

Now, Giannis Antetokounmpo will hope that Thanasis Antetokounmpo remains with the franchise and continues to be the heartbeat of the team next season.