"What did bro smoke"- NBA fans are in shambles after Karl-Anthony Towns makes a bold claim about his legacy

Karl-Anthony Towns is undoubtedly one of the bright stars in the NBA today. However, it appears that Towns thinks too highly of himself despite not being able to achieve much in the league after already playing for eight seasons in his career.

KAT recently guested in Patrick Beverley's podcast and talked about what the league will be like once he retires.

His comments about being a game-changer in the league and expecting recognition after his retirement have been met with skepticism from fans on social media. Many fans responded to his statements, questioning his accomplishments and consistency as a player.

@0x6732 tweeted: "what did bro smoke"

@OddsJam tweeted: "The Shanghai Sharks are PUMPED to have a leader like this #china"

@snsmth tweeted: "This is also the problem with Kat; he's talking more about what people think of him and his own retirement than he's talking about what he's going to do to win next season. Just shows he's not in the moment and problem solving to be a champion."

@NBALunchTable tweeted: "KAT has always talked this way and never produced consistently"

@JCMEDIACOMPANY1 tweeted: "Nobody is going to be saying that."

@Yankees_Heat_ tweeted: "No one great should have to tell you they're great"

@1of1lsiordia tweeted: "Sayin this after gettin gentlemen swept first round is wild"

@maguitoHD tweeted: "The only thing he changed is his voice during interviews"

@JaglRock tweeted: "People forget he's even in the league half of the time lol"

@jujusturevenge tweeted: "We all know he's capping"

What has Karl-Anthony Towns done in the NBA so far?

Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Four

At the beginning of his career, Karl-Anthony Towns was off to a promising start. He was named the 2016 Rookie of the Year and was selected as part of the NBA All-Rookie First Team. Then after two seasons passed, Towns was named an All-Star for the first time in the 2017-18 season. During that time, KAT averaged 21.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks.

Towns was then named to his second consecutive All-Star game averaging 24.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks. Unfortunately, his career began to go south when injury problems began to surface from the 2019-20 season onwards.

In the 2021-22 season, Karl-Anthony Towns managed to stay healthy and was called for his third All-Star appearance. However, beyond his individual accolades, he hasn't been able to achieve notable success or lead the Timberwolves to significant team accomplishments during his eight seasons in the NBA.

