What is Bronny James' contract? LA Lakers rookie's salary, duration and more 

Bronny James is set to make his NBA debut in a couple of months, and fans are already intrigued with how he'll transition to the big league. When it comes to perceptions surrounding LeBron James' son, the nature of his contract is another question.

Bronny is expected to make $7.9 million over his four-year contract with the LA Lakers, as per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Moreover, the deal also includes a team option in his fourth season.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Originally, his agent Rich Paul stated that James did not want to play under a two-way or non-guaranteed deal once he entered the NBA. Following Charania's report, it looks like the Klutch Sports founder was successful in gaining a much better deal for the young athlete.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Bronny James talked about playing through pressure without being rattled

During a Lakers' press conference, Bronny James shared how he has been taking everything in, especially the criticism he has received alongside the immense pressure placed on his shoulders.

"It's for sure amplified the amount of pressure," James said. "I've already seen it in [social] media and on the internet and stuff talking about [how] I might not deserve an opportunity. But I've been dealing with stuff like this for my whole life. It's nothing different. It's more amplified for sure, but I can get through it."

LA Lakers guard Bronny James (Image credit: Imagn)

Originally, James was selected 55th overall in the draft after months of speculation about which team would acquire him. He was initially projected to be a first-round pick before his cardiac arrest during a training session with the USC Trojans on July 24.

In his one season with USC, he suited up for 25 games and put up 4.8 points (36.6% shooting, including 26.7% from 3-point range). Additionally, he added 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists to his average stat line.

After the NBA draft combine and his workouts with the LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns, the upside is evident with how he plays defense alongside his promising knack for decision-making. A reliable shot-making skill is still in question but can be developed if given the right opportunity and patience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback