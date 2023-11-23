Bryce James, the youngest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is returning to Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, where he played his freshman and sophomore seasons before heading to Notre Dame.

This marks his third move in six months, having initially transferred from Sierra Canyon to Campbell Hall in May. He then moved from Campbell Hall to Notre Dame in August.

In December 2022, Bryce signed a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) contract with Klutch Sports. This led to a valuation of over $1 million, making him the highest-valued high school athlete in NIL rankings.

His current valuation stands at $1.2 million, even though it took a slight hit after announcing his Notre Dame exit. According to On3’s NIL valuation, Bryce's value has dropped by just $742 since making his decision.

Despite the drop, Bryce remains the top-ranked high school athlete in the NIL rankings, followed by Duke-commit Cooper Flagg, who is valued at $926,000.

Bryce's older brother, Bronny James, once held the top position in On3's ranking, with an estimated NIL value of $6.8 million, despite not having played a single NCAA game.

Bryce James will be immediately eligible to play for Sierra Canyon

Bryce James, a 6-foot-6 junior shooting guard, will be eligible to play immediately at Sierra Canyon, according to the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section's A-B-A rule, Tarek Fattal reported.

"According to CIF’s A-B-A rule, James is available to play as soon as CIF clears him," he said.

The Trailblazers will have a game on Nov. 25 against Clovis North.

Bryce would have been ineligible for the first half of Notre Dame's season due to transfer regulations, which grant an exception solely for changes in residence.

During his sophomore season, he had limited playing time with the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers. He averaged 3.8 points over 12 varsity matches while sharing the court with Bronny, who is currently at USC.

Bryce holds a 3-star prospect status in the 247Sports' Composite Rankings. He is ranked as the 135th prospect overall, the 21st in the shooting guard category, and the 16th in the state of California.

Bryce has received offers from Duquesne and Ohio State.