"What are we calling it? the young and russ-less?" - LA Lakers fan Halsey's joke leaves NBA Twitter in splits, mentions she is still "grieving" following team's underwhelming season

With the LA Lakers catching enough heat after their elimination from the playoffs, Lakers fan and recording artist Halsey hilariously took to Twitter to react to the horrendous situation left in the wake of LA's underwhelming season.

Since elimination, the Lakers have already seen the team's composition unravel as the dominoes have started to fall. Taking to Twitter to react to the situation, Halsey joked about the drama surrounding the Purple and Gold.

Associating the Lakers' issues, which are similar to the plot conflicts in daily soap operas, she said:

"I know ive been quiet, but i gotta say, i love this nba soap opera. everyday i look forward to it. what are we calling it? the young and russ-less?"

Making reference to long-time CBS show The Young and The Restless, Halsey alludes to the situation with Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook potentially leaving the team in the upcoming offseason.

However, she continued to express her grievances with the side. When referring to the rumors surrounding potential coaching hires, she tweeted saying:

"Some of the rumors would be promising but I’m not reading into anything. I honestly have no idea what happened, what’s going on and what’s gonna happen. I’m still like, grieving."

"Some of the rumors would be promising but I'm not reading into anything. I honestly have no idea what happened, what's going on and what's gonna happen. I'm still like, grieving."

Although Halsey's tweets were well received and provided a much-needed laugh for disgruntled and grieving Lakers fans, the Purple and Gold suffered tremendous media backlash otherwise.

Although Halsey's tweets were well received and provided a much-needed laugh for disgruntled and grieving Lakers fans, the Purple and Gold suffered tremendous media backlash otherwise.

With a series of unknown variables on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how the LA Lakers bounce back from this trainwreck of a season.

What next for the LA Lakers?

The LA Lakers' bench looks on at the game

After a disappointing season, the LA Lakers will have to make a lot of changes to return to competitive form. While the roster construction seemed stacked on paper, injuries and other failed estimates resulted in a rather dismal endeavor for the side.

So what is next for the Lakers?

Currently, things are already set in motion as Frank Vogel has been removed as the head coach. With many players claiming that they weren't informed of this occurrence, the Lakers have evidently handled the situation with their championship coach poorly.

Despite rumors surfacing that the Purple and Gold have set their eyes on several coaches, bringing in a top-notch coach in this situation will be a tough ask.

With the likelihood of a complete roster overhaul, the Lakeshow are likely to see many new faces join the side next season.

There is some reassurance regarding the desire of the superstar trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to stay together and compete in the upcoming season, but the rumors haven't served this issue well.

LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka has his work cut out for him. Having taken accountability for the failures for the season during his exit interview, Pelinka will need to make several moves to see the Lakers return to their former glory.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "This was a disappointing Lakers season at every level." Rob Pelinka says the accountability for this season's disappointment extends to the coaching staff, front office, training and medical staff and the players. "This was a disappointing Lakers season at every level." Rob Pelinka says the accountability for this season's disappointment extends to the coaching staff, front office, training and medical staff and the players. https://t.co/MCKHKv2NoF

