No one can deny Jimmy Butler's impact on any team. He's one of the best defensive players in the NBA, and we've seen him rise to the occasion in the playoffs over and over. However, he's also burned several bridges along the way. That, plus his steep salary, age, and recent struggles with injuries, made him a risky gamble for the Golden State Warriors.

Ad

Talking on Virgin Radio DXB, Butler opened up about how excited he was to team up with Stephen Curry:

"I'm so happy over there. [Warriors are] top-notch. I get to play with Steph [Curry] so I'm a fan of him, just like 99.9% of the world and a chance of winning a championship, what more can you ask for?" Butler said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Butler wanted to get a clean slate after his relationship with the Miami Heat reached a breaking point. And he's getting that chance in the Bay area.

Draymond Green is thankful to Jimmy Butler for his positive impact

Likewise, the Warriors desperately needed a shake-up to get back on track. They were one of the hottest teams in the league at the beginning of the season, but they couldn't keep the intensity up.

Ad

That's why Draymond Green is thankful to Jimmy Butler for giving the team their confidence and swagger back:

“Shoutout to Jimmy Butler. He completely changed the belief of this team,” Green said during the All-Star break. “We started off the year great, and everybody believed. But when things don’t go right for long enough, that belief starts to fade— and it did. Jimmy was like life support for us. He came in and injected a bunch of energy, a bunch of belief into this group.”

Ad

Butler and Green have similar characters. They're both hard-nosed and outspoken leaders who won't hesitate to get on anybody's faces, not even their own teammates and coaches.

Of course, that makes for a volatile combination in the locker room, and it will be a situation to keep a close eye on. Then again, it also ensures the Warriors will take a business approach from now on; there's no messing around.

The Warriors aren't that far behind in the playoff race (No. 10 in the West with a 28-27 record), and we've seen them get hot and go on big streaks multiple times in the past. This might be their last chance to win another ring in the Curry era, and they will play as such.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.