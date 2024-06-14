What is Celtics' record when Scott Foster refs? Examining their performances with "The Extender" set to head Game 4 officiating crew

On Friday night, the Boston Celtics will look to complete a sweep on the Dallas Mavericks in the American Airlines Center. After seeing "The Extender" Scott Foster was named to the officiating crew, many expect this series to see a Game 5. However, that might not end up being the case.

Foster has built up a reputation for keeping series alive, but Boston might avoid this narrative. This season, they've had some of their most success when he is referring to their games.

So far this year, the Celtics have a perfect 6-0 record in games Scott Foster is an official. That is tied for the most wins with any official in the NBA alongside Ed Malloy and Nate Green.

Through the first three games, Boston has had complete control of this series. The Mavs managed to make things interesting at the end of Game 3 but were unable to finish the job. Among the biggest turning points was when Luka Doncic fouled out in the final minutes with Dallas only down one possession.

Being on the road, Boston has a tough task ahead as they try to end the finals with a sweep. Only time will tell if they can maintain their success with Foster or if this series will be heading back to TD Garden.

Fans react to Scott Foster officiating Game 4 of Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks

Given his reputation for keeping playoff series alive, NBA fans rushed to social after news that Scott Foster was part of the Game 4 staff. There are endless reactions to him being on the call as the Boston Celtics attempt to put the Dallas Mavericks away for good.

Fans are already making predictions on how Foster's officiating might impact the outcome. Some are saying that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will be in foul trouble all night, while others expect Luka Doncic to shoot an absurd amount of free throws.

"Expect Tatum and or Brown to be in foul trouble early," one fan said.

"Luka 20 fts," another fan said.

"Going to get the first T of the series no doubt, probably tatum clapping after not getting an obvious foul on a dunk and was talking while running back," said one fan.

One player the Celtics don't want to see limited in Game 4 is Brown. Through the first three games, he is the runaway favorite to be named Finals MVP. The All-Star forward is coming off his best game thus far, tallying 30 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists in Boston's Game 3 win.

On Friday night, Tatum and company will look to capture the franchise's first title in over 15 years. Meanwhile, the Mavericks will be doing everything they can to try and keep their season alive.