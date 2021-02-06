What channel is Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

Two favorites to top the NBA Eastern Conference this season clash on Saturday night as the Philadelphia 76ers welcome the Brooklyn Nets.

Doc Rivers' side currently sit atop the East with the 4th best defense in the league and will have to keep at bay the 2nd best offense, though without its key weapon - Kevin Durant. The superstar was pulled from the Brooklyn Nets' Friday night loss against Toronto due to health and safety protocols after recording a scoreline of 8-6-5 in 19 minutes.

Durant's absence will be a huge blow for the Brooklyn Nets on both ends of the court as coach Nash continues to deal with his side's current defensive woes. The Nets' leaky defense could struggle to contain the Philadelphia 76ers, with Joel Embiid leading the line for his team after winning his second Conference Player of the Month award.

Embiid will be expected to lead Philly on offense once again, with Ben Simmons currently doubtful for Saturday night. Embiid put on a monster display in Simmons' absence as the Sixers fell to the Trail Blazers on Thursday, and the center put up 37 points and 5 rebounds.

Brooklyn Nets - Team News

Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving goes in for lay-up

What transpired in the Brooklyn Nets' loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday night was nothing short of farcical. After Kevin Durant had come into contact with someone who had returned an 'inconclusive' test, it was thought the superstar wouldn't partake in the game. However, the forward did manage 19 minutes before he was pulled out of the matchup after being told he could not continue and would have to quarantine.

Kyrie Irving is also expected to miss this encounter with a right index finger sprain. It will be on all James Harden to lead the Brooklyn Nets against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Durant has now been ruled out for the foreseeable future and did not travel to Philadelphia with his teammates. At the time of writing, there is nothing to suggest this game will be called off, though it remains that Durant was in close contact with numerous of the Nets' players and staff prior to last night's game.

Aside from Durant, Nicolas Claxton, Spenser Dinwiddie and Tyler Johnson all remain out.

Philadelphia 76ers - Team News

Joel Embiid and Danny Green of the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers also have their share of injury woes for the Eastern Conference heavyweight bout. Ben Simmons missed out on Thursday night due to left calf tightness and is currently questionable for the visit of Brooklyn. Seth Curry left the game against Portland early due to illness, and joins Simmons on the doubtful list.

Although he did play 24 minutes from the bench, Shake Milton is currently listed as day-to-day for the Philadelphia 76ers while Mike Scott and Terrance Ferguson are both absent.

At what time will the Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers game commence?

USA: February 6th, 2021, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: February 7th, 2021, 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where to watch Nets vs 76ers?

The game between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers will be televised locally on the YES Network and NBC Sports Philadelphia. International fans can view the game live via the NBA League Pass.