What Channel is Chicago Bulls vs Washington Wizards on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls are set to face off tonight in a 2020-21 NBA regular season matchup. Both teams have had bad starts to the campaign and will be looking to pick up their first win of the season.

After missing the NBA Playoffs in the Eastern Conference last year, these sides will be looking to qualify for the postseason this time around.

Chicago Bulls - Team News

Chicago Bulls v New York Knicks

The Chicago Bulls will be encouraged by their injury news. While it was earlier reported that Thaddeus Young wouldn't be available to play against the Washington Wizards, insiders now claim the player's status has been upgraded to probable.

Lauri Markkanen's availability ahead of this game continues to be questionable. However, individuals within the organization believe it is likely he will be available. Only Devon Dotson has officially been ruled out.

Injured: Devon Dotson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Washington Wizards - Team News

Washington Wizards

After sitting out the Washington Wizards' last game for what many insiders have claimed to be load management, Russell Westbrook will come into this game well-rested. Fans of the franchise will be happy to see that most of the roster is healthy and available as well.

✨ 39 PTS / 7 REB / 5 AST / 2 STL per @RealDealBeal23

✨ 15 PTS / 15 REB / 12 AST / 2 STL per @russwest44#NBA | @WashWizards pic.twitter.com/6c2Zfqvsk1 — NBA Italia (@NBAItalia) December 27, 2020

The only injury concern that the team has right now is Rui Hachimura. The 22-year-old recently suffered a groin injury and has been officially ruled out for this game by the franchise.

Injured: Rui Hachimura

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will Chicago Bulls vs Washington Wizards commence?

USA: 29th December 2020, 7:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 30th December 2020, 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Washington Wizards?

For those in the USA, this game will be broadcasted locally on the NBC Sports Network.

International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

