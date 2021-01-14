What channel is Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors are set to face off against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. Both teams have struggled so far this season, with the 2018 Champions at the 7th position and last seasons Conference Finalists at the 9th spot on the Western Conference standings.

After starting the 2020-21 campaign on a dissapointing note, both the teams have started to find their feet as they spend more and more time on the court. The Warriors particularly have looked more resilient with each passing game and currently have a record of 6-5.

Given the talent that both teams have, this is bound to be a very tantalizing matchup that NBA fans shouldn't miss out on.

Team News - Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors

Unlike a few teams in the NBA, Golden State Warriors should have a roster of 15 players available to them for tonight's encounter, apart from ofcouse Klay Thompson, who is ruled out for the season.

Fortunately for the franchise, there seem to be no new injury concerns or no further addition to the list of players under the health and safety protocols. And so, Steve Kerr will be expected to have his full roster of players to pick from against the Denver Nuggets.

Injured: Klay Thompson, Alen Smailagic, Marquese Chriss

Advertisement

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Team News - Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets

Much like the Golden State Warriors, the Denver Nuggets also come into this match with no new injury concerns of their own. However, Garry Harris is one player who could be absent from this match despite being healthy.

Gary Harris is an integral part of the team, to say the least, but could be sidelined due to what have been described as personal reasons. With the 26-year-old absent, the Denver Nuggets will suffer a major dent on both ends of the floor and hence could face some serious problems against the Stephen Curry led Golden State Warriors.

Advertisement

Michael Porter Jr. is also expected to be absent due to health and safety protocols.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Gary Harris

Unavailable: Michael Porter Jr.

At what time will the Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets NBA game commence?

USA: 14th January 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 15th January 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets?

For viewers in America, the game will be broadcast by TNT. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction and Match Preview - January 14th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21