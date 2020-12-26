What Channel is Houston Rockets vs Portland Trail Blazers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

Two Western Conference rivals, the Houston Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers will face each other tonight, and their matchup could be very exciting. After having their first game, against the OKC Thunder, canceled due to COVID protocols, the Houston Rockets will finally begin their 2020-21 NBA Season.

Six years ago today, Damian Lillard's game-winning three-point buzzer-beater eliminated the Rockets from the playoffs. He is the only player with two game-winning buzzer-beaters to clinch a series over the last 20 postseasons. pic.twitter.com/9vpEZVX1st — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 2, 2020

The Houston Rockets are missing several players for this game due to COVID-19 protocols and the Portland Trail Blazers should earn a victory quite easily. Both teams are looking to grab a top playoff spot this season.

Here is everything you need to know before the Houston Rockets vs Portland Trail Blazers game tonight.

Portland Trail Blazers - Team News

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers' starters are all healthy and will be looking to blow out the Houston Rockets, who are short-handed tonight. Their backup power forward Zach Collins is reportedly out till mid-January due to an ankle injury. Nassir Little and Anfernee Simons are listed as 'doubtful' and both didn't appear in the Trail Blazers' season opener.

Injured: Zach Collins

Doubtful: Nassir Little, Anfernee Simons

Suspended: None

Advertisement

Houston Rockets - Team News

Houston Rockets

As mentioned earlier, the Houston Rockets had their first game postponed to due to the league's COVID protocols, which involve contact tracing, and this game will be their season opener. James Harden is available to play this game but he will be lacking support as seven or eight of his teammates are going to sit out of this matchup.

Wall, Cousins, Gordon among 7 Rockets out vs. Blazers https://t.co/yvKhLjh6Xu pic.twitter.com/m9TeNktoXd — theScore NBA (@theScoreNBA) December 25, 2020

Injured: Chris Clemons

Unavailable due to COVID-19: DeMarcus Cousins, Eric Gordon, John Wall, Mason Jones, Kenyon Martin, Ben McLemore

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will Houston Rockets vs Portland Trail Blazers tip-off?

USA: 26th December 2020, 10:00 PM ET

Advertisement

India: 27th December 2020, 8:30 AM IST

Where and How to watch the New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers game?

USA: NBC Sports Northwest and AT&T Sports Southwest (Local TV), NBA TV (National TV), Rip City Radio 620 and KBME/KTRH/S: KLAT (Radio)

Worldwide: NBA League Pass

Also Read: 5 Bold predictions for Kevin Durant for the 2020-21 NBA Season