What channel is LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks are scheduled to face off tonight in what is expected to be a close contest at the State Farm Arena.

The LA Clippers come into this game with some serious momentum, having won 7 games in a row and looking more dominant than ever before. They currently sit second in the Western Conference, with a record of 13-4.

On the other end, the Atland Hawks' form has been patchy at best this season. While it is true that a large reason for their poor performances have been injuries to several key players. If the franchise can't find a way to win more games on a consistent basis, dreams of making it to the 2021 NBA Playoffs could spiral out of reach.

Team News - LA Clippers

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers have confirmed some catastrophic news ahead of this upcoming clash.

Superstar duo Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will not feature against the Atlanta Hawks due to health and safety protocols. According to insiders, the pair is expected to miss the next few games, making many curious about what effect these players' absence could have on the franchise.

#NBACourtOptix powered by Microsoft Azure highlights the attention Trae Young commands as the Hawks’ floor general! Young led the NBA in drawing double teams in the 19-20 season, and the Hawks are taking advantage of the space which could be a key factor against the Nets tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZGEGKorTx1 — NBA (@NBA) January 1, 2021

Patrick Beverly will also be sidelined during this game due to a knee injury that he suffered earlier in the season.

Advertisement

Injured: Patrick Beverley

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Paul George, Kawhi Leonard

Team News - Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks

Like their opponents, the Atlanta Hawks could have some key players missing from this encounter.

Trae Young, Danilo Gallinari, and Clint Capela have all been listed as questionable for the game against the LA Clippers. One would expect Rajon Rondo to start at the point-guard position in the absence on Young, who is reportedly suffering from a back injury.

However, on a slightly more positive note, while many feared that Cam Reddish would be absent, the player has been has been listed as probable for this game.

Advertisement

.@Yg_Trece splits two defenders then soars past a third!👏 #OnlyHere #ClipperNation



NBA League Pass got you covered with games, stats, stories, and more! Grab your FREE trial 👉 https://t.co/eUdyYCqKC3 pic.twitter.com/qHLxEL2H5G — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) January 21, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: Trae Young, Danilo Gallinari, Clint Capela

Unavailable: None

When will the LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game commence?

USA: 26th January 2021, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 27th January 2021, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch LA Clippers vs Atlanta Haws?

In the USA, this game will be broadcast live on the FOX Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - January 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21