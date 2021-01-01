What channel is LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers and San Antonio Spurs are set to face off yet again in an interesting NBA Western Conference clash. During their last game, the former came away with a win, but that isn't guaranteed to be the case this time around.

The LA Lakers have their fair share of superstar-level talent, but the San Antonio Spurs aren't far behind. With the likes of blossoming stars such as Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker supporting DeMar DeRozan, fans could be in for an exciting matchup.

LA Lakers - Team News

LA Lakers

There is some bad news for LA Lakers fans on the injury front.

LeBron James suffered an ankle injury in the opening game of the 2020-21 NBA season and the knock continues to be a problem, as insiders report he is a doubt for this game.

Losing one of the greatest players of all time will be a big blow for the team. Nonetheless, the franchise will need to keep an eye on their long-term goals and must be prepared to give James some rest before the injury worsens.

Alex Caruso will also be a doubt for this game due to health and safety protocols.

Injured: None

Doubtful: LeBron James, Alex Caruso

Suspended: None

San Antonio Spurs - Team News

San Antonio Spurs

Like the LA Lakers, the San Antonio Spurs only have two injury concerns, but both players are important to the team.

The first is LaMarcus Aldridge, who has been a vital veteran presence in the franchise's rotation. His ability to space the floor while making intelligent reads on both ends has proved crucial for the team thus far. But with his knee reportedly in a bad condition, he is a serious doubt ahead of the game against the LA Lakers.

Additionally, Quinndary Weatherspoon has been ruled out by the franchise ahead of this clash.

Injured: Quinndary Weatherspoon

Doubtful: LaMarcus Aldridge

Suspended: None

At what time will the LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game commence?

USA: 1st January 2021, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 2nd January 2021, 6:30 AM ( Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs?

For those in the USA, this game will be broadcasted live on the Fox Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

