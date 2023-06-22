What channel is the NBA Draft 2023 on? Where to watch, timing, and more explored

The 2023 NBA Draft is right around the corner. It is one of the most anticipated drafts in recent NBA history given the presence of star prospect Victor Wembanyama. Let's take a look at when and where you can watch the 2023 NBA Draft.

The 2023 NBA draft takes place on Thursday, June 22, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch the draft on ABC, ESPN or via the NBA league pass.

If you have an antenna that picks up ABC, you can watch the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft for free.

ESPN will air both rounds and all 58 picks.

The 2023 NBA Draft will also be available on Youtube TV and Sling.

Is Victor Wembanyama the best NBA Draft prospect ever?

The NBA draft has seen its fair share of much-anticipated prospects over the years like LeBron James and Tim Duncan. However, few others have generated as much anticipation as Victor Wembanyama. Standing at a staggering 7-foot-4, Wembanyama has captivated basketball fans and scouts alike with his potential.

It might be premature to definitively declare him the best draft prospect ever, but there are compelling arguments to support his case.

Wembanyama is a rare offensive force. Despite his length, Wembanyama has exceptional ball-handling and shooting abilities. His shooting range extends beyond the 3-point line and he is a threat from anywhere on the court. This is similar to the likes of KD expect Wembanyama is much taller.

Wembanyama can create his own shot off the dribble and can find open teammates. He is a nightmare matchup for any defender.

Wembanyama also has the potential to dominate on defense and alter the opponents' offensive game plan. His mobility allows him to guard multiple positions effectively. As a versatile defender, Wembanyama has no trouble piling up on blocks. If Wembanyama can develop his defensive game further, he could make a run for the Defensive Player of the Year in the coming years.

Wembanyama also seems to have the intangibles that make a great athlete. He has a high level of basketball IQ and work ethic. Despite his young age, he demonstrates an understanding of the game that only a few exhibit. With proper coaching and development under Gregg Popovich, there is no upper ceiling for what Wembanyama could accomplish.

While it's essential to acknowledge that the title of "best draft prospect ever" is dependent on numerous factors, Victor Wembanyama does possess the tools and potential to claim that title. He is one of the most anticipated prospects in draft history. The basketball world eagerly awaits to see the legacy that he leaves on the court.

