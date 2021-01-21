What channel is New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

Six-time NBA champions Golden State Warriors will host the New York Knicks on Thursday night. Both sides will be facing each other for the first time this season. The Warriors and Knicks both sit inside their Conference playoff berths after outperforming expectations in the league's opening month.

The Golden State Warriors have been particularly impressive this week, overcoming LeBron James' LA Lakers on the road before comfortably outperforming the San Antonio Spurs last night.

The Warriors defense looked astute in both games and benefitted from the ever-present leadership of veteran Draymond Green, who is an early contender for Defensive Player of the Year.

Draymond Green making James Wiseman better every night. pic.twitter.com/qWzZoumnzs — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 21, 2021

Tom Thibodeau has received a lot of praise for the way his young New York Knicks side have performed in their opening 15 games, emerging with a 7-8 record. The Knicks have also won their last two matchups, easing past an injury-ravaged Boston Celtics before defeating the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Coach Thibodeau should have a fully fit squad to choose from on his side's four-game road trip West.

New York Knicks - Team News

New York Knicks team huddle.

Austin Rivers is currently dealing with an Achilles injury and is considered a doubt for the New York Knicks game in California. The shooting guard hasn't quite made the impact expected in New York, as the Knicks' younger talent has shone in the season's early stages.

Thibodeau will also be relieved to see Alec Burks return, after the guard had to sit out for three weeks following an ankle sprain in the New York Knicks' third game of the season. Burks is probable for the contest and averaged 20 points a game prior to the injury. Frank Ntilikina is a long-term absentee for the Knicks.

Injured: Frank Ntilikina

Doubtful: Austin Rivers, Alec Burks

Suspended: None

Golden State Warriors - Team News

Golden State Warriors stars Steph Curry, and Draymond Green celebrate.

The Golden State Warriors' starting line-up has been largely unaffected this season compared to most teams. Since Draymond Green's return, the Warriors have looked solid on both ends of the floor and are genuine contenders for a playoff berth.

Recruiting James Wiseman in the Draft as a traditional big man has proven to be a masterstroke by the Warriors. The 19-year-old is one of the leading candidates for the Rookie of the Year award.

Coach Steve Kerr only remains without long-term absentees Marquese Chriss, Alen Smailagic, and Klay Thompson.

Injured: Marquese Chriss, Alen Smailagic, Klay Thompson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors tip-off?

USA: January 21st, 2021, 10:00 PM ET

India: January 22nd, 2021, 8:30 AM IST

Where to watch the New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors game?

Those watching in the US will be able to catch the game locally on the MSG Network and NBC Sports Bay Area. For international fans, you can stream the matchup with an NBA League Pass.