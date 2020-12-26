What Channel is New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers will visit Madison Square Garden, also known as the 'Mecca of Basketball', to face the New York Knicks on the 26th of December. The Philadelphia 76ers won their season opener against the Washington Wizards after a grueling neck-and-neck game while the New York Knicks lost their matchup against the Indiana Pacers by 14 points.

Eastern Conference dark horses, the Philadelphia 76ers head to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks today.



The matchup is fairly one-sided on paper. The Philadelphia 76ers are legitimate title-contenders while the New York Knicks are on a seven-year playoff drought. The 76ers feature a revamped roster with the additions of Seth Curry, Danny Green, and Dwight Howard and should cruise to victory.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers game.

New York Knicks - Team News

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers

The New York Knicks have started their 2020-21 campaign on a rough note, as they lost their season opener against the Indiana Pacers. Although the Knicks lost by a difference of 14 points, the game was close until the 3rd quarter. Multiple New York Knicks players are reportedly injured and may not play against the Philadelphia 76ers today.

Austin Rivers is out with a groin injury and Omari Spellman has issues with his right knee and will miss out as well. Meanwhile, Immanuel Quickley (hip injury) and Obi Toppin (calf injury) are listed as 'day-to-day' and are doubtful for the game.

Injured: Austin Rivers, Omari Spellman

Doubtful: Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley

Suspended: None

Philadelphia 76ers - Team News

Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers narrowly won their season opener against the Washington Wizards after a close game. The point guard battle between Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons was exciting to watch, while Joel Embiid dropped 29 points and 14 rebounds.

The Philadelphia 76ers' roster is reported completely healthy and not a single player is listed as doubtful.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers tip-off?

USA: 26th December 2020, 7:30 PM ET

India: 27th December 2020, 6:00 AM IST

Where and How to watch the New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers game?

USA: MSG and NBC Sports Philadelphia (Local TV), NBA TV (National TV), ESPN NY 98.7 and 97.5 The Fanatic (Radio)

Worldwide: NBA League Pass

