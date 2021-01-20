What channel is San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

Riding high from their win in LA, the Golden State Warriors return home to host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Steve Kerr's side put on a stunning display to come back against the Lakers and won by two points, putting the Warriors onto a 7-6 record.

Arriving in California are a San Antonio side who have won six of their last eight games and are 6-2 on the road. DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge, Patty Mills, and Rudy Gay all scored 20 points or more on Monday as the Spurs triumphed over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Both teams have improved markedly of late and will be looking to continue this form as we near the end of the first month of the 2020-21 NBA season. They should remain unchanged for the fixture. Therefore we can expect an exciting matchup.

San Antonio Spurs - Team News

San Antonio Spurs teammates DeRozan, Aldridge, and Walker.

The San Antonio Spurs come into this fixture off the back of two impressive wins against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets. Their starting lineup will likely remain unchanged, with the likes of DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge putting in strong performances recently.

Coach Gregg Popovich will be without Derrick White and Quinndary Weatherspoon, who both remain out long-term for the San Antonio Spurs, while a couple of players are doubtful for their road trip.

Injured: Derrick White, Quinndary Weatherspoon, Drew Eubanks

Doubtful: Luka Samanic, Keita Bates-Diop

Suspended: None

Golden State Warriors - Team News

Despite losing superstar shooter Klay Thompson in the offseason, the Golden State Warriors have been lucky enough to keep the remainder of their roster relatively injury-free after four weeks of action.

The only notable absentees for the Warriors are Alen Smailagic and Marquese Chriss, who are both out with long-term injuries.

The Golden State Warriors' roster fitness will be essential in the coming months should they continue to chase a playoff berth.

With the competition in the West so extensive, the likes of Steph Curry and Draymond Green will be essential if the franchise are to make a postseason appearance.

Steph Curry and Draymond Green celebrate in win over the Lakers.

Injured: Marquese Chriss, Alen Smailagic, Klay Thompson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors tip-off?

USA: January 20th, 2021, 10:00 PM ET

India: January 21st, 2021, 8:30 AM IST

Where to watch the San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors game?

For viewers in the US, the game will be shown by NBCSports Bay Area and FOX Sports Southwest. Those watching from outside the USA will be able to watch the game with an NBA League Pass.