What Channel is Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Toronto Raptors will play the Philadelphia 76ers tonight at the Wells Fargo Center. These two teams have been rivals ever since they faced each other in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals in 2019 when the Raptors' Kawhi Leonard sank a game-winner at the buzzer in Game 7.

The Toronto Raptors have lost both their previous games while the Philadelphia 76ers are entering this matchup with a 2-1 record. The Raptors will be under pressure to avoid another loss.

Philadelphia 76ers - Team News

The Philadelphia 76ers are doing well in the Eastern Conference. They won their season opener and followed it up by beating the Knicks by 20 points. However, they are coming off a disappointing loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and will try to win a game at their home court.

The game against the Toronto Raptors will be tough to win as their star center and leader in points, Joel Embiid, is listed as 'doubtful'. Their backup guard Furkan Korkmaz is also due to miss at least two weeks because of a groin injury.

Injured: Furkan Korkmaz

Doubtful: Joel Embiid

Suspended: None

Toronto Raptors - Team News

The Toronto Raptors need to pull out all the stops to avoid another defeat. They have started the season with two losses and are facing a Joel Embiid-less 76ers team. This is a golden opportunity for them to finally get a victory.

Nick Nurse has his first-choice starting lineup at his disposal. The roster has reported no injuries, except Patrick McCaw who has been declared out until further notice following a knee injury.

Injured: Patrick McCaw

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers tip-off?

USA: 29th December 2020, 7:00 PM ET

India: 30th December 2020, 5:30 AM IST

Where and How to watch the Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers game?

USA: NBC Sports Philadelphia and SN (Local TV), 97.5 The Fanatic and CJCL (Radio).

For fans of the NBA watching around the world, they can use the NBA League Pass.

