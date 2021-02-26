What Channel is Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream - February 25 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Washington Wizards will face the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Thursday night for the final leg of their four-game Western Conference road trip. The Wizards will try to bounce back from Tuesday’s 135-116 loss to the LA Clippers and win their sixth game in seven outings.

Bradley Beal scored 28 points to lead the Wizards while Russell Westbrook had a near-triple-double with 20 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

The Nuggets head into the match having struggled over their last five games, winning only two of them. Fortunately, they were victorious in their last one, a 111-106 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Nikola Jokic is having a historical season.



27.0 PPG

10.9 RPG

8.4 APG



56.2 FG%

40.8 3P%

87.5 FT%



He’s on pace to become the first player in NBA history to average 25/10/8 on 55 FG% in a season. pic.twitter.com/Y5IJOB7Tjj — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 24, 2021

Nikola Jokic exploded for 41 points while Jamal Murray had 24 points and eight assists.

The Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets head into the game with both teams hoping to improve their outlook for the season before the All-Star break.

Washington Wizards: Team News

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards celebrates with Russell Westbrook #4 after a play against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Capital One Arena on February 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

The Washington Wizards have listed Davis Bertans (knee) as questionable to play. Bertans has right knee soreness which will, more than likely, cause the Wizards to make a game-time decision with him.

Ish Smith (quad) is out for approximately two months. Smith has a proximal injury to his right quadriceps.

Thomas Bryant (Achilles) is out for the season after undergoing surgery to his left knee to repair a torn ACL.

Injured: Ish Smith, Thomas Bryant

Doubtful: Davis Bertans

Unavailable: None

Denver Nuggets: Team News

The Denver Nuggets have quite a number of players on their injured list.

Paul Millsap (knee) is unavailable for the Thursday matchup with the Washington Wizards. Millsap has a sprained left knee and will be sidelined for the sixth straight contest.

Gary Harris (thigh) will be out for the fourth consecutive game. Harris has a left adductor strain and the Nuggets want to ensure that he is fully healthy before he is reinstated.

JaMychal Green (shoulder) has been ruled out of the Washington Wizards match by the Denver Nuggets. Green will miss his third consecutive game after straining his shoulder a week ago when they played against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

PJ Dozier (hamstring) has also been ruled out for Thursday’s contest. The Denver Nuggets have no schedule yet for when Dozier can return to the court.

Greg Whittington (knee) is doubtful but will likely be out for the Wizards contest. The rookie has missed the entire season as he recovers from surgery on his left knee.

Injured: Gary Harris, JaMychal Green, Paul Millsap, PJ Dozier

Doubtful: Greg Whittington

Unavailable: None

🗣 NO MORE SNUBS! @RealDealBeal23 will be starting in this year's All-Star Game 👏 pic.twitter.com/E5e9bOUv6p — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 19, 2021

At what time will Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets game start?

USA: Thursday, 25th February 2021, 9:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Friday, 26th February 2021, 7:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets?

The match between the Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets will be broadcast locally by NBC Sports Washington and Altitude Sports. International viewers can catch the game live via NBA League Pass.

