“What about the Chicago Bulls? Major market, haven’t won a chip since Michael Jordan” - NBA analyst proposes trade sending Kevin Durant to Chicago for 5x All-Star

The Brooklyn Nets have set a high asking price for Kevin Durant. That means Durant could end up playing for the Nets next season, as the first year of his four-year extension kicks in. However, an NBA analyst has proposed a trade wherein the Chicago Bulls can acquire Durant.

On ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," Max Kellerman suggested that the Bulls should try to trade for Durant. The longtime ESPN analyst explained that Chicago would give Durant the chance to win a title even if they part ways with some of their players.

Kellerman also said that the Bulls are a big-market team but have not won a championship since 1998.

"Who has a star in their prime who could be an All-Star for Brooklyn and has the assets that Brooklyn might be interested in?," Kellerman said. "Which team could KD go to? And say, 'Now that they've given all that up, I can still win here.' What about the Chicago Bulls? Major market, haven't won a chip since Michael Jordan."

Kellerman suggested that the Bulls could send DeMar DeRozan to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Durant. He added that Chicago should trade Nikola Vucevic for additional assets, while Patrick Williams might entice the Nets. A package of DeRozan, Williams and a bunch of assets could become a starting point.

DeRozan is a five-time All-Star who is on his prime. He's coming off the best season of his career, averaging 27.9 points per game. He also shot a career-high 35.2% from beyond the arc, adding 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

However, the problem for the Bulls is that they don't have a lot of draft capital. They almost emptied their stashed picks to acquire DeRozan, Vucevic and Lonzo Ball. With the Utah Jazz demanding seven first round picks for Donovan Mitchell, Durant, in theory, could warrant more.

Latest on Kevin Durant's situation in Brooklyn

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

The Toronto Raptors are the most recent team to be linked with Kevin Durant. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN revealed on 'Get Up that the Nets have asked for Scottie Barnes. However, the Raptors are not interested in parting ways with the reigning Rookie of the Year.

"Toronto doesn't want to part with Scottie Barnes," Wojnarowski said. "That's their stance. Brooklyn, right now, wouldn't consider a deal without Scottie Barnes."

Barnes is among the best young players in the NBA. The 20-year-old forward has shown glimpses of his potential at both ends of the floor. He averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season.

Adam Zagoria of NJ.com has reported that Durant and Kyrie Irving 'plotted' to get out of Brooklyn. However, any trades have not materialized because of the Nets' high asking price. Marc Stein wrote in a recent Substack piece that interested teams in Durant are more worried about keeping him happy for the duration of his contract than his age.

