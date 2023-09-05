What is Chris Livingston's contract with the Milwaukee Bucks? A closer look at the salary, duration, and more

Chris Livingston, the No. 58 pick of this year’s draft, has signed a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, the team that picked him. The former Kentucky standout inked a four-year $7.64 million deal but only $3 million of the said amount is guaranteed.

Livingston’s contract guarantees the first two years and includes a team option in his fourth season before becoming an unrestricted free agent. He will earn $1.1 million and $1.8 million to start his first two years with the Bucks.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chris Livingston was a five-star recruit and was one of the best players of the 2022 class. Although he was a late second-rounder in the draft, some scouts claim that he would have been a clear first-rounder next year.

Livingston will be competing for the same small forward spot against Khris Middleton, Jae Crowder and even Thanasis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. The rookie will likely spend most of this season playing for the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks’ G-League affiliate.

Middleton and Crowder have been battling injuries over the past few season. If they get banged up again, Livingston could get his opportunities.

The Milwaukee Bucks are counting on Chris Livingston to develop his potential

Chris Livingston had scouts salivating at his athleticism, size and length for a small forward, passing and ball-handling. He averaged 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 22.4 MPG for the Wildcats. However, he shot just 42.9% from the field, including 30.5% from behind the arc.

The Akron, Ohio, native will have to improve his efficiency to see more minutes in the NBA. Livingston’s defense is already expected to be quite good. If he can continue developing that defense together with his ball handling and playmaking, he could earn a role off the bench as a rookie.

Expand Tweet

The Milwaukee Bucks needed youth, athleticism and defense on their roster. Chris Livingston has those in spades. A much better shooting clip and a little more bulk could force new coach Adrian Griffin to give him opportunities.

The top-ranked Bucks are looking to bounce back from an embarrassing playoff exit last season to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat. Perhaps Livingston could carve a role in a team that’s trying to challenge for the NBA championship.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)